Winter patios coming to a restaurant near you

Toronto City Council has sided with the mayor to allow restaurants some more outdoor dining options during the winter.

Council voted unanimously today to support the expansion of the winter patio program. CafeTO has been extended and will allow some restaurants to occupy sidewalk space along the curbside.

Zoning bylaw amendments are also being extended through spring 2021, which will increase the maximum size of ourdoor patios on private property, and remove some of the red tape around frontage cafes.

All fees and charges will be waived for Winter CafeTO locations.

Council has also asked all city departments to work with local councillors to help restaurant owners go through the approval process smoothly, annd expedite requests for winter patios and tents.

There is still some gray areas around temporary structures. The City says they may be allowed on private patios "when prevailing public health guidelines are met and Ontario Building Code is followed," however there's no specific guidance on what those structures would look like.

Portable heaters will be allowed on sidewalk cafes and private patios. Open air fires are only allowed on private property with an open air fire permit.