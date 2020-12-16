iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Winter weather advisory for parts of the GTA

snow

UPDATE: Environment Canada now says the system that was supposed to hammer Toronto with snow has weakened after landing in Oakville.

However the city will still see a few flakes today, just not any major accumulation like we were expectnig.

ORIGINAL: A winter weather travel advisory has been issued for parts of the GTA, on the coldest morning we've seen in nine months.

This morning is -8 C but wind chill makes it closer to -15 C, and soon some parts of our region will be hit with snow.

Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Halton Hills, Milton, Oakville, Burlington and Hamilton are expected to get five to 10 centimetres throughout the day.

Areas further west will have the highest amounts. Snow will start falling in Burlington and Oakville around 6:00 a.m. Southwest Toronto will start to see flurries by 8:00 a.m. or 9:00 a.m.

In the city, most of the snow will fall in the morning but light flakes will stick around through the afternoon and evening.

A system moving through the US could bring some more snowfall through the night.

Environment Canada is asking people to consider postponing non-essential travel as snow-covered and icy roads are expected.

Group Element Newstalk1010 Footer
Instagram
71010
Sms*