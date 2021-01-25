With worry of U.K. variant, Toronto Public Health reaches out to congregate care facilities

Toronto's chief medical officer of health says long-term care, retirement homes and other congregate care facilities have been contacted by the city's public health unit, over concern of the U.K. variant of COVID19.

Dr. Eileen de Villa says it's to get them to review, audit and reinforce their current infection prevention and control measures.

"These measures include screening of residents, staff and anyone who must enter these facilities, universal masking, supply and use of personal protective equipment, consistent, thorough handwashing protocols and requirements, physical distancing measures, environmental cleaning, surveillance testing and auditing," she said Monday.

"The fact is infection prevention and control is truly everybody's job now, everywhere."

Toronto reported 767 new cases of COVID19, while the province reported below 2,000 (1,958) for the first time since late December, however with 36,000 tests completed.

But the seven-day average continues to go downward, now at 2,371, a reduction from 2,460 with Monday being the eighth straight day of below 3,000 new cases.

City and provincial officials are on high alert with the U.K. B117 variant of the virus now confirmed in the province, specifically at Roberta Place in Barrie, where 127 of 129 residents testing positive, as well as 90 staff.

"40 people have died, this is a terrible price paid and a stark warning for the rest of us," de Villa said.