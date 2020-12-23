iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
250 Richmond Street West, Third Floor, Toronto ON M5V 1W4  -   416-872-1010  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com  -   webmaster@newstalk1010.com
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Woman charged with murder after Toronto lawyer run down by rented U-Haul

Anh Chiem

A 62-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of a Toronto lawyer.

Scott Rosen, 52, was killed last Friday after being run down by a rented U-Haul in the underground parking garage of his law firm in the area of Eglinton Avenue and Mount Pleasant Road.

The driver took off and the U-Haul was recovered later that night in the area of Bathurst and Dundas streets.

Anh Thu Chiem, of Toronto, was arrested at a home at around 4 a.m. today.

Investigators have not given any indication on possible motives. Police do say that Rosen and Chiem are believed to have had some type of business relationship with each other.