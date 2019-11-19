Woman dead, man charged after car crashes into business

A Hamilton woman is dead. A man is charged with impaired driving after a car crashed through the front of a business in St. Catharines.

It was the middle of the day on Monday. Niagara Police say the woman was inside a spa when the driver of a Ford Fiesta lost control and crashed through the front window.

Witnesses say the driver got out of the car and tried to look through the window.

That's when police showed up.

He's been charged with impaired driving and dangerous driving causing death along with taking a vehicle without consent. It also appears he had a suspended licence.