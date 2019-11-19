iHeartRadio
Instagram
71010
Sms*

Woman dead, man charged after car crashes into business

fatal st

A Hamilton woman is dead. A man is charged with impaired driving after a car crashed through the front of a business in St. Catharines.

It was the middle of the day on Monday. Niagara Police say the woman was inside a spa when the driver of a Ford Fiesta lost control and crashed through the front window.

Witnesses say the driver got out of the car and tried to look through the window.

That's when police showed up.

He's been charged with impaired driving and dangerous driving causing death along with taking a vehicle without consent. It also appears he had a suspended licence.

On-air

Ryan Doyle and Jay Michales

The Best of the Rush

John Moore

Moore in the Morning

Jerry Agar

Jerry Agar

Jim Richards

Jim Richards Showgram

Evan Solomon

The Evan Solomon Show

Ryan Doyle and Jay Michales

The Rush with Ryan Doyle & Jay Michaels

Barb DiGiulio

The Night Side with Barb DiGiulio

NEWSTALK 1010 generic programming logo

NEWSTALK 1010 Programming

Lisa LaFlamme CTV National News

CTV National News

CFRB NEWSTALK 1010

Best of the Roundtables

George Noory - Coast To Coast AM

Coast to Coast AM

Ryan Doyle and Jay Michales

The Best of the Rush

Host of the Early Edition on NEWSTALK 1010

Early Edition

John Moore

Moore in the Morning

First Look
First Look

Watch

fire

WATCH: People yell for man trapped in burning building to jump

Don Cherry

EXCLUSIVE: Don Cherry speaks to NEWSTALK 1010 after being fired

Remembrance Day ceremony at the Old City Hall cenotaph.

WATCH: Remembrance Day service at Old City Hall

News Alerts
News Alerts