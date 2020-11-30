Woman dies in fire at Etobicoke seniors residence
Toronto Police have confirmed, a woman has died in a fire at a seniors residence near Royal York and the Gardiner, in Etobicoke.
Crews were called to the building at 100 Cavell, where they could see smoke and fire from the top floor unit, in the seven-storey building.
A woman was found badly hurt inside the unit, and has since died of her injuries. Her name and age hasn't been released.
The fire was contained to just the one unit.
The Office of the Fire Marshall has been called in to determine a cause.
No other injuries have been reported.
On behalf of @Toronto_Fire, I extend sincere condolences to family, friends and all those impacted by this morning’s fatal fire on Cavell Avenue. Our teams are working alongside @TorontoPolice @ONFireMarshal to determine the origin, cause and circumstances of this tragic fire.— Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) November 30, 2020