Woman facing second-degree murder charges following stabbing
Toronto Police upped the charges against a suspect they have in custody for the city's 69th homicide of the year.
On Wednesday December 2nd, officers responded to a stabbing call near Coxwell Avenue and Hanson Street at around 6:50 p.m..
There they found a male victim suffering from stab wounds.
It's alleged the man, identified as 37-year-old Matthew Rigby of Toronto, had been arguing with a female.
He was taken to hospital in serious condition and has since died from his injuries.
A woman was located in the area and arrested.
35-year-old Candace Burkett of Toronto, was originally charged with with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The charge has now been increased to Second-Degree Murder.
She is scheduled to appear at College Park Court Wednesday morning via virtual link.