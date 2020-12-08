iHeartRadio

Woman facing second-degree murder charges following stabbing

POLICE TAPE

Toronto Police upped the charges against a suspect they have in custody for the city's 69th homicide of the year.

On Wednesday December 2nd, officers responded to a stabbing call near Coxwell Avenue and Hanson Street at around 6:50 p.m..

There they found a male victim suffering from stab wounds.

It's alleged the man, identified as 37-year-old Matthew Rigby of Toronto, had been arguing with a female.

He was taken to hospital in serious condition and has since died from his injuries. 

A woman was located in the area and arrested.

35-year-old Candace Burkett of Toronto, was originally charged with with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The charge has now been increased to Second-Degree Murder.

She is scheduled to appear at College Park Court Wednesday morning via virtual link.
 