Woman hit with a gun in apparent carjacking attempt

Peel Police are investigating after a woman was attacked outside her car in Brampton Sunday night.

Police say they received a call around 11:45 p.m. about a woman struggling outside a vehicle in a residential area near Queen and Chinguacousy.

They say she was approached by an unknown male who demanded her keys and wallet.

The woman fought back and was hit in the back of the head with the butt-end of a gun.

The suspect took off in another vehicle.