UPDATE: 67-year-old woman identified as victim of a fatal pedestrian struck collision Wednesday

Toronto Police have released some details of a victim fatally struck by a cement truck near the Distillery District Wednesday afternoon.

Police confirm the victim as a 67-year-old woman, who was struck by the truck just before one o'clock, near Cherry and Mill Streets.

She suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There's no indication what may have led to the driver, identified as a 64-year-old male, not being able to see the victim, and if the sunshine was in their eyes, but police tell NEWSTALK 1010, that will all be part of their investigtaion.

No charges have been laid yet, but officers say the driver of the truck remained at the scene.

Police are asking local residents, business, and drivers, who may have security or dash-camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators.