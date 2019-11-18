Woman seriously injured after being struck by an SUV

Another serious pedestrian struck collision in Scarborough.

This time, a woman was struck near Midland and Steeles Avenues and knocked unconscious.

The collision occurred at around 6:30 Monday night.

The woman ended up in the middle of the road and the driver involved fled the scene.

Toronto Police Const. Dave Hopkinson told NEWSTALK 1010 the woman suffered serious injuries.

"Apparently she was thrown into the air and landed unconscious."

The woman, believed to be in her 40's or 50's, was rushed to a trauma centre.

As for the vehicle involved, Hopkinson confirms it was an SUV.

"it appears that it's a dark coloured SUV that has fled the scene. We're kind of hoping that anyone who was is the area can contact investigators or their local division if they have dash cam or cell phone cameras or if they saw an suv speeding out of this area."

Police confirmed late Monday night that a second vehicle was also involved in the collision, but remained on scene.

Roads around the area are closed as the investigation continues.