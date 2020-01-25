Woman stabbed on York University path was also shot, police say

Toronto Police have revealed a woman stabbed on a York University path earlier this week was also shot.

Police initially said the 23-year-old victim had been stabbed in the neck, knocked to the ground, and dragged a short distance at about 10:10pm Wednesday. The attack unfolded along a short, paved path that links an on-campus parking lot with a neighbourhood of townhomes to the west.

Police say the suspect took off running when someone encountered him, standing over the bloodied victim with a knife in his hand.

The suspect is described as Asian man in his early to mid 20s, standing around 5'10, weighing 170-190 lbs., with black hair. Police say he was wearing "stylish" glasses and a black puffy jacket.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 416-808-3100 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

It is not clear if the victim knew her attacker. She remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.