An elderly woman is dead after fire broke out at a home in South Etobicoke.

Firefighters were called to a home on Eighth Street, near Islington and Lake Shore, around 6 o'clock last night.

They found the little bungalow filled with smoke.

The woman's husband was able to make it out of the house. She was pulled from the home and sent to hospital where she died of her injuries.

Fire officials are still trying to figure out the cause.