Woman wanted by Toronto Police for hate-motivated assault

Toronto Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman wanted in a hate-motivated assault.

It happened on November 14, 2020 in the area of Yonge-Dundas Square.

A 48-year-old man was standing around with a friend when they were approached by the woman.

She reportedly yelled at them and then allegedly punched the man in the head several times before ripping a religious item out of his hand, causing it to break.

She is described 5'7", 120 lbs., with long dark hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a green winter jacket, black tights, a black sweater, and a maroon toque.