Woman wanted for crash of stolen car and fleeing police

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 27-year-old woman, who allegedly crashed a stolen vehicle at a construction site, in the west end with her infant child on board then took off.

The incident occurred at around 1:35 a.m. on November. 27th, as Toronto Police officers first attempted to stop her.

She refused, then drove off and was eventually involved in the single vehicle crash, near Lawrence Avenue West and Caledonia Road.

Colbie Harris, of Toronto, is wanted for five offences, including Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.



