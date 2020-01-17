Wondering what to do with your children this week?
School might be out on Monday but there's plenty of ways to keep your kids occupied.
Toronto Zoo
NEWSTALK 1010 and the Toronto Zoo are offering a significant discount for admission -- kids can get in for $10.10 and adults get $5 off. More details here
torontozoo.com
Royal Ontario Museum
ROM Camp features hands-on activities for kids between 5 and 14 yeard-old, engaging them in exploring various galleries in the museum ($85)
rom.on.ca
Ripley's Aquarium of Canada
Kids with student IDs are $10, adults get 40% off regular admission
ripleyaquariums.com/canada
Little Robot Friends
For $50, kids 7 and up are taught about coding, electronics and how robotic technology works in a fun and engaging way
moment.com
The Make Station
An art camp from 9am to 3pm where kids get to work on a variety of art projects ($65)
facebook.com/pg/themakestation
Wave Hockey Camp
For $80, Wave Hockey Camp is open to all ages and skill levels. If features two on-ice sessions between 9am and 4pm (7:30am dropoff)
wavehockey.ca
The city of Toronto is offering programming next week at four museums next week.
Gibson House - Monday and Tuesday - 9am-4pm
Colbourne Lodge - Tuesday - 9am-4pm
Montgomery's Inn - Tuesday - 9am-4pm
Scarborough Museum - Monday and Tuesday - 9am-4 pm
Three of the four programs cost $41.25 for the day with additional fees for extended care in the morning and late afternoon
The city of Toronto says registration should be available online at efun.toronto.ca by Friday afternoon.