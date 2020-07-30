Worker identified in latest discovery of noose at Toronto construction site

A worker has been identified and fired, after a noose was found hanging at a construction site for the new Crosstown LRT.

The discovery was made on Tuesday at the site near Eglinton West and Dufferin. The noose was made out of yellow rope and was found hanging on a pipe.

Police were called in and even the Premier weighed in, calling the act "disgusting and unacceptable."

On Thursday, the union representing some of the workers on the site, confirmed that one person had been identified as the person who hung up the noose. They say he was fired from a subcontractor working for Crosslinx. He was also asked to resign from the union and has agreed to do so.

No information about the person has been released, other than the fact that he'd recently joined the union.

The Carpenters' District Council of Ontario local 27 says in a release, the union "denounces these acts in the strongest terms, and supports our industry employer colleagues in their swift removal of the individual. Behavior that makes anyone feel unsafe on construction worksites will not be tolerated, and accountability rests on everyone in the industry to create safe and respectful workplaces."

They call it a "racist and hateful act."

Toronto Police tell NEWSTALK 1010, that no charges have been filed, but the investigation isn't closed at this point. They also say they are looking in to the other incidents around the city to see if they are all linked.

As of Tuesday, there'd been five different cases of nooses being found in construction sites around Toronto.