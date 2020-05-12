Would you get on a bus or subway?

A new survey suggests many past TTC riders are nervous about getting back on a bus, streetcar or subway.

Research from the University of Toronto, detailed in Toronto Star, found a quarter of users who've stopped taking transit during COVID-19 say they won't return until they've been vaccinated.

Most experts say a vaccine could take 12-18 months.

The survey also found that 63 percent would take transit again once Ontario reaches stage 3 of its reopening plan, which includes businesses reopening but continued restrictions on large public gatherings.

One percent said they'd never take transit again.

There's also strong support for protective measures on transit.

82 percent would be in favour of limits on the number of passengers and 72 percent think masks should be mandatory.

TTC ridership is down 85 percent amid the pandemic.