Yes, you'll be able to see your loved-one in long-term care

The rules surrounding long term care visits

The provincial government has started to loosen restrictions surrounding visits at long-term care, retirement homes and group homes.

Starting June 18th, visiting at long-term care, will be limited to one-person per resident, with outdoor visits only.

Retirement homes will allow indoor and outdoor visits, and two-people will be allowed to visit each resident.

All visitors must have tested negative for COVID-19 in the last two weeks, and must wear a mask at all times.

The homes also must not be in a current outbreak.

More to come