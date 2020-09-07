iHeartRadio

York health unit says COVID-19 cases linked to GTA wedding events grows to 23

positive covid vial

TORONTO - Public health officials say the number of COVID-19 cases linked to a single wedding that took place recently in the Greater Toronto Area has grown.

The York Region Public Health Unit says 23 people have now tested positive for the virus, up from 11 earlier reported cases that have been linked to the wedding and three related gatherings.

They are warning anyone who attended the events - which took place on the last weekend of August - that they may have been exposed to the virus, and to monitor for symptoms until Sept. 12.

The health unit says 18 people from York Region, four from Durham Region, and one person from Peel Region have tested positive for the virus thus far.

Three of the events took place Aug. 28 at a private home in Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont., Rexdale Singh Sabha Religious Centre in Toronto, and Lakshmi Narayan Mandir Temple in Toronto.

The other took place on Aug. 29 at a private home in Markham, Ont.