York Police look for school bus joyriders

York Regional Police are looking for some thieves who broke in to a pair of school buses and went on a joyride.

Police were called just before 7 a.m. Thursday, after someone walking their dog noticed a bus, its front end in a creek, in a park near Dufferin and Clark Avenue.

The bus was still running.

When police got there, they found a second bus crashed into a nearby creek.

One of the buses had been driven through a nearby baseball diamond, damaging a fence.

Police say the buses had been parked overnight at Promenade Mall, nearly three kilometres away.

It's not clear how they were stolen.

Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance video to call 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.