York Police release graphic photos of victim's injuries in home invasion

York Regional Police have taken the rare step of releasing photos of a victim's injuries, as they search for the people responsible.

It was just before 1:30 p.m. on December 11th. Police say the woman was at her home on Glenbury Drive, near Centre Street and Bathurst, when she heard a knock at the door.

They say a man and woman forced their way inside and started hitting her in the head and face with a handgun.

She was forced into a bathroom while they searched her home.

Police say the woman was left with a concussion and several broken bones.

Police think the suspects may have had the wrong house.

They are described as:

Male, Black

6-6’1”,medium build

Wearing black clothing

Carrying a black pistol

Female, Black

Light complexion

Wavy black hair pulled back

Wearing a black coat

Anyone with information is asked to call the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.