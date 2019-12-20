York Police release graphic photos of victim's injuries in home invasion
York Regional Police have taken the rare step of releasing photos of a victim's injuries, as they search for the people responsible.
It was just before 1:30 p.m. on December 11th. Police say the woman was at her home on Glenbury Drive, near Centre Street and Bathurst, when she heard a knock at the door.
They say a man and woman forced their way inside and started hitting her in the head and face with a handgun.
She was forced into a bathroom while they searched her home.
Police say the woman was left with a concussion and several broken bones.
York Regional Police
Police think the suspects may have had the wrong house.
They are described as:
Male, Black
6-6’1”,medium build
Wearing black clothing
Carrying a black pistol
Female, Black
Light complexion
Wavy black hair pulled back
Wearing a black coat
Anyone with information is asked to call the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.