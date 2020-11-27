York Region stepping up enforcement for Black Friday

York Region's COVID-19 task force will be out inspecting businesses in the area this weekend to make sure they're complying with pandemic restrictions.

The region says most businesses are following protocols but there's an "increasing number" of complaints about overcrowding in malls, big box stores, and retail stores.

On Black Friday today and throughout the weekend, officers will visit malls, retail stores, restaurants, fitness centres, and other locations to make sure public health measures are being followed.

The region says businesses that failt to adhere to safety measures will be subject to fines, and repeat offenders could face a temporary closure.

Last weekend, officials conducted 32 inspections at restaurants, big-box stores, supermarkets, fitness facilities and karaoke bars which resulted in 22 charges at 19 premises.