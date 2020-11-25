York Regional Police recover more than 70 stolen vehciles

"Christmas is coming early for a bunch of people who have had their vehciles stolen, recently."

More than 70 vehicles have been recovered after police busted an auto theft ring that worked across the GTA.

According to police, the investigation started in September, when police were alerted of a group moving stolen vehciles out of a hub location in Mississauga.

They were targetting Lexus, Honda and Toyota models, using a process to re-program key fabs.

"They take this device, which is readily available on Amazon, oddly enough, plug it into the port that is located under the steering column of the vehicle and reprogram a fab that they have with them, and drive away."

York Regional Police

The vehicles are worth a total of $4.5 million and investigators believe the group is linked to a further 32 stolen vehicles that have been shipped overseas to either Ghana or Nigeria.

Four people are facing charges that include possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000.

"Our investigators have been working tirelessly to identify those responsible for the many thefts of high-end vehicles in York Region,¨ said York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween.

"These arrests and the recovery of the stolen vehicles could not have been made without the assistance of our policing and investigative partners.¨

York Regional Police