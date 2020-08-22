iHeartRadio

York Regional police seeking driver of truck that defaced a rainbow crosswalk

TRUCK1

York Regional Police are on the hunt for the driver of a pickup that intentionally left skid marks over a newly dedicated rainbow crosswalk in Aurora.

Police are treating the vandalism as a hate-motivated incident.

CP24

The crosswalk was unveiled Thursday morning, in support of the LGTBQ2 community and according to the town,as “a symbol of acceptance and support of diversity and inclusiveness”

But that same night, just before midnight,a pickup drove over the crosswalk at Yonge Street and Wellington Road not once, but twice, leaving skid marks.

YORK REGIONAL POLICE

The only description given about the pickup is it's light coloured. 

Anyone with any information or video from the area, is asked to contact York Regional Police.
 