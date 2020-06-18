You can visit Grandma again

Today is the day many families have been waiting for; the day visits resume at long-term care and retirement homes.

Starting today, family and friends can visit but there are restrictions in place.

In long-term care there can be visits of one person per resident each week at a minimum. Those visits have to bee outside.

Retirement homes can have indoor and outdoor visits in designated areas or resident suites as long as physical distancing can be maintained.

Visitors will be screened at each visit. They'll have to wear a face covering and they'll have had to test negative for COVID-19 within the past two weeks.