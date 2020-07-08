You'll find out about what school will look like as early as next week

What will the "new normal" be for your kids when the school bell rings in September?

Toronto District School Board trustee Rachel Chernos Lin tells NEWSTALK 1010, the first draft of the plan will be released next week, on July 15th.

From there, the final draft will be shared with trustees on August 4th. They are scheduled to share student schedules on August 14th.

When it comes to the current structure being offered up by the provincial government, she says that may not be good enough.

Chernos Lin says she's heard from parents who say they may not be able to go back to work, if students spend part-time in school and the other days learning from home.

She suggests the province possibly look at things like using empty TDSB spaces to expand daycares, or even lengthening the school day.