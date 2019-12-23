You may soon be spending less on your hydro bill in Toronto

This is a good news story right before Christmas.

Toronto Hydro has been approved to lower your rates in 2020.

The one problem we don't know by how much.

The Ontario Energy Board has approved a rate reduction, giving the thumbs up to the 3.9 billion dollars in funding.

How can they lower rates?

Toronto Hydro has taken several steps to find efficiencies, like consolidating facilities, which "reduced square footage per employee by more than 40%, and credited more than $150 million of proceeds from property sales to customers to help lower their electricity bills." according to a Toronto Hydro release.

We should find out how much we'll save, in the first quarter of 2020.