Young child dies six days after crash on 401 in Ajax

It was a major crash nearly a week ago that ended up sending two young children to hospital.

OPP now say one of the children involved has passed away from their injuries.

Specifics about the child's age have not been released but police indicate the child was under five years old and died last night, six days after the crash took place.

The three-vehicle collision happened on the eastbound 401 near Westney Road in Ajax.

Another child, also under the age of five, is in serious but stable condition.