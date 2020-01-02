Youth taken to Sick Kids after being stabbed at Vaughan Mills Thursday

The new year is off to a violent start in the GTA.

York Regional Police have two youth in custody, after another youth suffered serious stab wounds at Vaughan Mills.

It happened just after 6 o'clock this evening, near entrance number three of the mall. That's near Jane Street and Major Mackenzie Drive.

NEWSTALK1010 spoke with Inspector Christina Dawson with York Regional Police: "When police arrived on scene, there was a young victim who had been stabbed and has since been transported to Sick Kids Hospital. He's in stable condition there."

The victim is said to be between the ages of 14 and 16.

Police are asking witnesses to come forward.

"There's been some surveillance that's been seized from the mall. We're speaking to a number of witnesses who were there on scene at the time, however if anyone did see the incident occur at entrance three at Vaughan Mills mall, if they could contact York Regional Police that would be great."

Several young people were reportedly seen running through the mall, though their connection to the case, if any, is unclear at this time.

Inspector Dawson confirms that charges are pending against the two youths taken into police custody.