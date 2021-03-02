Chatter That Matters Radio Show

Ordinary people who do extraordinary things.

Tony Chapman interviews ordinary people who do extraordinary things, regardless of their circumstances. In doing so, we learn about the future of our cities, healthcare, education, work, space travel, privacy, small business and our economy and uncover life lessons that we can apply to help us get to where we need, want and deserve to go. This season Tony chats with Rick Hansen, Chris Hadfield, Dr. Ann Cavoukian, Dr. Pierre Alexandra Ballard, Jennifer Menard, and many more. RBC is the presenting sponsor of Chatter that Matters. Download previous episodes at chatterthatmatters.ca