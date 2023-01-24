Qui volera la vedette aux Oscars 2023? Les longs métrages Everything Everywhere All at Once, All Quiet on the Western Front et The Banshees of Inisherin sont parmi les favoris pour rafler de nombreux prix. L’Académie a dévoilé ses nominations en vue du gala du 12 mars 2023.

Le «biopic» Elvis avec Austin Butler pourrait aussi remporter quelques prix.

Everything Everywhere All at Once, par Daniel Kwan et Daniel Scheinert, occupera une place prépondérante lors de la soirée la plus prestigieuse de l’année dans l’industrie cinématographique. La comédie d’aventure et de science-fiction compte 11 nominations, dont celle du meilleur film et celle de la meilleure actrice, Michelle Yeoh.

Le Montréalais d'origine Adrien Morot a été nommé avec ses collègues Judy Chin et Anne Marie Bradley pour leur travail de maquillage et de coiffure dans le film The Whale, mettant en vedette Brendan Fraser.

Woman Talking dans la course du meilleur film

Le film Women Talking (Ce qu’elles disent) de la cinéaste torontoise Sarah Polley est en nomination pour l’Oscar du meilleur film.

Polley est aussi en compétition pour remporter le trophée du meilleur scénario adapté. Le film s’inspire du roman de l’autrice manitobaine Miriam Toews, qui porte le même nom.

Women Talking raconte l’histoire d’un groupe de femmes qui se rassemblent dans une grange pour discuter des mesures à prendre après qu’une série d’agressions sexuelles eut secoué leur communauté mennonite éloignée.

La distribution est formée de Rooney Mara, Claire Foy et Jessie Buckley.

Il s’agit de la deuxième nomination de Sarah Polley dans la catégorie du scénario adapté — elle s’était retrouvée dans la courte liste en 2007 pour le film Away From Her (Loin d’elle), qui parlait d’une femme atteinte de la maladie d’Alzheimer.

Les Oscars célèbrent cette année leur 95e anniversaire et les prix seront remis lors d’une cérémonie animée par Jimmy Kimmel le 12 mars.

Avec de l'information de La Presse canadienne

Dans la catégorie du meilleur film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Meilleur acteur

Austin Butler ( Elvis )

) Colin Farrell ( The Banshees of Inisherin )

) Brendan Fraser ( The Whale )

) Paul Mescal ( Aftersun )

) Bill Nighy (Living)

Meilleure actrice

Cate Blanchett ( Tár )

) Ana de Armas ( Blonde )

) Andrea Riseborough ( To Leslie )

) Michelle Williams ( The Fabelmans )

) Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Meilleur acteur de soutien

Brendan Gleeson ( The Banshees of Inisherin )

) Brian Tyree Henry ( Causeway )

) Judd Hirsch ( The Fabelmans )

) Barry Keoghan ( The Banshees of Inisherin )

) Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Meilleure actrice de soutien

Angela Bassett ( Black Panther: Wakanda Forever )

) Hong Chau ( The Whale )

) Kerry Condon ( The Banshees of Inisherin )

) Jamie Lee Curtis ( Everything Everywhere All at Once )

) Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Meilleur film d'animation

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Meilleur réalisateur

Martin McDonagh ( The Banshees of Inisherin )

) Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert ( Everything Everywhere All at Once )

) Steven Spielberg ( The Fabelmans )

) Todd Field ( Tár )

) Ruben Ostlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Meilleur adaptation cinématographique

All Quiet on the Western Front - Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell

- Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Rian Johnson

- Rian Johnson Living - Kazuo Ishiguro

- Kazuo Ishiguro Top Gun: Maverick - Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie

- Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie Women Talking - Sarah Polley

Meilleur scénario original

The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh

- Martin McDonagh Everything Everywhere All at Once - Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert The Fabelmans - Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner

- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner Tár - Todd Field

- Todd Field Triangle of Sadness - Ruben Ostlund

Meilleure cinématographie

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Meilleur montage

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Meilleure trame sonore originale

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Meilleure chanson

Applause dans Tell It Like a Woman

Hold My Hand dans Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up dans Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu from RRR

This Is a Life dans Everything Everywhere All at Once

Meilleurs effets spéciaux

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Meilleur bruitage

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Meilleur design de costumes

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Meilleur maquillage et coiffure

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Meilleur design de production

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Meilleur portrait documentaire

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Meilleur court-métrage d'animation

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Meilleur court-métrage

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Meilleur film international