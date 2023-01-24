Qui volera la vedette aux Oscars 2023? Les longs métrages Everything Everywhere All at Once, All Quiet on the Western Front et The Banshees of Inisherin sont parmi les favoris pour rafler de nombreux prix. L’Académie a dévoilé ses nominations en vue du gala du 12 mars 2023.
Le «biopic» Elvis avec Austin Butler pourrait aussi remporter quelques prix.
Everything Everywhere All at Once, par Daniel Kwan et Daniel Scheinert, occupera une place prépondérante lors de la soirée la plus prestigieuse de l’année dans l’industrie cinématographique. La comédie d’aventure et de science-fiction compte 11 nominations, dont celle du meilleur film et celle de la meilleure actrice, Michelle Yeoh.
Le Montréalais d'origine Adrien Morot a été nommé avec ses collègues Judy Chin et Anne Marie Bradley pour leur travail de maquillage et de coiffure dans le film The Whale, mettant en vedette Brendan Fraser.
Woman Talking dans la course du meilleur film
Le film Women Talking (Ce qu’elles disent) de la cinéaste torontoise Sarah Polley est en nomination pour l’Oscar du meilleur film.
Polley est aussi en compétition pour remporter le trophée du meilleur scénario adapté. Le film s’inspire du roman de l’autrice manitobaine Miriam Toews, qui porte le même nom.
Women Talking raconte l’histoire d’un groupe de femmes qui se rassemblent dans une grange pour discuter des mesures à prendre après qu’une série d’agressions sexuelles eut secoué leur communauté mennonite éloignée.
La distribution est formée de Rooney Mara, Claire Foy et Jessie Buckley.
Il s’agit de la deuxième nomination de Sarah Polley dans la catégorie du scénario adapté — elle s’était retrouvée dans la courte liste en 2007 pour le film Away From Her (Loin d’elle), qui parlait d’une femme atteinte de la maladie d’Alzheimer.
Les Oscars célèbrent cette année leur 95e anniversaire et les prix seront remis lors d’une cérémonie animée par Jimmy Kimmel le 12 mars.
Avec de l'information de La Presse canadienne
Dans la catégorie du meilleur film
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Tar
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
Meilleur acteur
- Austin Butler (Elvis)
- Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
- Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
- Bill Nighy (Living)
Meilleure actrice
- Cate Blanchett (Tár)
- Ana de Armas (Blonde)
- Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
- Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
- Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Meilleur acteur de soutien
- Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
- Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
- Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Meilleure actrice de soutien
- Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Hong Chau (The Whale)
- Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Meilleur film d'animation
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Meilleur réalisateur
- Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
- Todd Field (Tár)
- Ruben Ostlund (Triangle of Sadness)
Meilleur adaptation cinématographique
- All Quiet on the Western Front - Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Rian Johnson
- Living - Kazuo Ishiguro
- Top Gun: Maverick - Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie
- Women Talking - Sarah Polley
Meilleur scénario original
- The Banshees of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh
- Everything Everywhere All at Once - Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
- The Fabelmans - Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner
- Tár - Todd Field
- Triangle of Sadness - Ruben Ostlund
Meilleure cinématographie
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tár
Meilleur montage
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Tar
- Top Gun: Maverick
Meilleure trame sonore originale
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
Meilleure chanson
- Applause dans Tell It Like a Woman
- Hold My Hand dans Top Gun: Maverick
- Lift Me Up dans Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Naatu Naatu from RRR
- This Is a Life dans Everything Everywhere All at Once
Meilleurs effets spéciaux
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Meilleur bruitage
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Meilleur design de costumes
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Meilleur maquillage et coiffure
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale
Meilleur design de production
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Meilleur portrait documentaire
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny
Meilleur court-métrage d'animation
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Meilleur court-métrage
- An Irish Goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Meilleur film international
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Allemagne)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentine)
- Close (Belgique)
- EO (Pologne)
- The Quiet Girl (Irlande)