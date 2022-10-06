Deux hommes de 23 et 28 ans sont morts et un autre a été blessé au cours d'une fusillade survenue hier soir à Ottawa.
Le drame s'est joué vers 21h dans le secteur de l'avenue Tompkins et du chemin Tenth Line, à Orléans.
Un des deux hommes est mort sur place, alors que l'autre a succombé à de graves blessures à l'hôpital.
Les victimes sont Krishel Kanin Murphy-Nimblett et Mohamed Omar Mohamed, tous les deux d'Ottawa.
On ne rapporte à ce stade-ci aucune arrestation.
Les policiers demandent la collaboration du public pour faire avancer leur enquête.
The @ottawapolice Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting death of a man at Tompkins Ave/Tenth Line Rd. Two other individuals were injured, one seriously. 1/3— OPS Operations (@DutyInspector) October 6, 2022
Police and first responders were called to the area just before 9 p.m. More information will follow. A large police presence remains in the area. 2/3— OPS Operations (@DutyInspector) October 6, 2022
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222 ext 5493. 3/3— OPS Operations (@DutyInspector) October 6, 2022