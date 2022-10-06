(CTV News)

Deux hommes de 23 et 28 ans sont morts et un autre a été blessé au cours d'une fusillade survenue hier soir à Ottawa.

Le drame s'est joué vers 21h dans le secteur de l'avenue Tompkins et du chemin Tenth Line, à Orléans.

Un des deux hommes est mort sur place, alors que l'autre a succombé à de graves blessures à l'hôpital.

Les victimes sont Krishel Kanin Murphy-Nimblett et Mohamed Omar Mohamed, tous les deux d'Ottawa.

On ne rapporte à ce stade-ci aucune arrestation.

Les policiers demandent la collaboration du public pour faire avancer leur enquête.