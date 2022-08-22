Les pompiers d'Ottawa ont dû voler au secours d'une personne prisonnière d'un ascenseur en panne dimanche soir à la station d'OC Transpo située sur la rue Queen.

Peu avant 21h, l'ascenseur est resté coincé entre deux étages et la personne s'est retrouvée en détresse.



L'équipe de sauvetage par corde du Service incendie d'Ottawa a heureusement été en mesure de lui porter secours et de transférer cette personne aux soins des paramédics.

On ignore si elle a été blessée.

The @OttFire Rope Rescue Team 🪢 has just successfully rescued a patient trapped in an elevator at the OC Transpo Queen St location.



The patient was stuck between two levels & was in distress. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/H72ipuugN7 — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) August 22, 2022

At 20:23, @OttFire Firefighters de-energized the elevator.⚡️



Rope Rescue Technicians built a high anchor system to use to haul the patient out. 🪢#OttNews pic.twitter.com/chqWXVJUgb — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) August 22, 2022

At 20:35, two @OttFire rope rescue technicians rappelled down the elevator shaft & made contact with the patient.



Prior to safely rescuing the patient, the two rope rescue technicians assessed the patient’s condition. #OttFire pic.twitter.com/0PYCH48KXH — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) August 22, 2022

At 21:04, the patient was rescued & safely brought out of the elevator.



Patient care was transferred to our partners from @OttawaParamedic.#OttNews pic.twitter.com/YYBHQkv2JC — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) August 22, 2022

The @OttFire Rope Rescue Team 🪢 has just successfully rescued a patient trapped in an elevator at the OC Transpo Queen St location.



The patient was stuck between two levels & was in distress. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/H72ipuugN7 — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) August 22, 2022