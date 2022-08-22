Les pompiers d'Ottawa ont dû voler au secours d'une personne prisonnière d'un ascenseur en panne dimanche soir à la station d'OC Transpo située sur la rue Queen. (Twitter (@OFSFirePhoto))

Les pompiers d'Ottawa ont dû voler au secours d'une personne prisonnière d'un ascenseur en panne dimanche soir à la station d'OC Transpo située sur la rue Queen.

Peu avant 21h, l'ascenseur est resté coincé entre deux étages et la personne s'est retrouvée en détresse.

L'équipe de sauvetage par corde du Service incendie d'Ottawa a heureusement été en mesure de lui porter secours et de transférer cette personne aux soins des paramédics.

On ignore si elle a été blessée.