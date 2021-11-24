Grammy Awards : Justin Bieber et Doja Cat en tête des nominations
En lice pas moins de 8 fois, Justin Bieber part avec une longueur d’avance pour la 64e cérémonie des Grammy Awards qui aura lieu le 31 janvier 2022, en direct de Los Angeles. Dans les catégories les plus populaires, Doja Cat suit le chanteur canadien de près avec 7 nominations, suivie d’Olivia Rodrigo (5 nominations). Toutes catégories confondues, c’est toutefois le musicien et chef d'orchestre Jon Baptiste qui arrive en première place avec 11 nominations.
Justin Bieber est nommé dans les catégories Album de l’année et Meilleur album pop vocal grâce au disque Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), tandis que sa chanson Anyone est en lice pour la Meilleure performance pop en solo. Son hit Peaches interprété avec Daniel Caesar et Giveon est quant à lui en nomination dans les catégories Chanson de l’année, Enregistrement de l'année, Meilleure performance R&B et Meilleur vidéoclip. Finalement, sa collaboration Lonely avec Benny Blanco est en lice pour la Meilleure performance pop d’un duo ou d’un groupe.
En nomination l’an dernier comme Meilleur nouvel artiste, Doja Cat est de retour cette année dans les catégories suivantes : Album de l’année et Meilleur album pop vocal (Planet Her Deluxe), Chanson de l’année, Enregistrement de l'année et Meilleure performance pop d’un duo ou d’un groupe (Kiss Me More avec SZA), ainsi que Meilleure performance rap mélodique (Need to Know) et Meilleure chanson rap (Best Friend avec Saweetie).
Finalement, Olivia Rodrigo est en lice dans les catégories Meilleur nouvel artiste, Chanson de l’année et Enregistrement de l'année (drivers license), ainsi qu’Album de l’année et Meilleur album pop vocal (Sour).
Notons que deux Québécois représenteront la province aux Grammy Awards cette année, soit Yannick Nézet-Séguin et Allison Russell qui, ensemble, décrochent six nominations.
Voici les nominations dans les principales catégories :
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
We Are – Jon Batiste
Love for Sale – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) – Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) – Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Back of My Mind – H.E.R.
Montero – Lil Nas X
Sour – Olivia Rodrigo
evermore – Taylor Swift
Donda – Kanye West
RECORD OF THE YEAR
“I Still Have Faith in You” – ABBA
“Freedom” – Jon Batiste
“I Get a Kick Out of You” – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
“Peaches” – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Right on Time” – Brandi Carlile
“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat ft. SZA
“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X
“Drivers License” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Bad Habits” (Ed Sheeran)
“A Beautiful Noise” (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)
“Drivers License” (Olivia Rodrigo)
“Fight for You” (H.E.R.)
“Happier Than Ever” (Billie Eilish)
“Kiss Me More” (Doja Cat ft. Sza)
“Leave the Door Open”(Silk Sonic)
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”(Lil Nas X)
“Peaches” (Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon)
“Right on Time” (Brandi Carlile)
BEST NEW ARTIST
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
“Anyone" – Justin Bieber
“Right on Time" – Brandi Carlile
“Happier Than Ever" – Billie Eilish
“Positions" – Ariana Grande
“Drivers License" – Olivia Rodrigo
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
“I Get a Kick Out of You" – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
“Lonely" – Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
“Butter" – BTS
“Higher Power" – Coldplay
“Kiss Me More" – Doja Cat ft. SZA
BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM
Love for Sale – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
’Til We Meet Again (Live) – Norah Jones
A Tori Kelly Christmas – Tori Kelly
Ledisi Sings Nina – Ledisi
That’s Life – Willie Nelson
A Holly Dolly Christmas – Dolly Parton
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) – Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) – Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Positions – Ariana Grande
Sour – Olivia Rodrigo
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
“Family Ties” – Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar
“Up” – Cardi B
“My Life” – J. Cole ft. 21 Savage & Morray
“Way 2 Sexy” – Drake ft. Future, Young Thug
“Thot S**t” – Megan Thee Stallion
BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE
“Pride Is the Devil” – J. Cole ft. Lil Baby
“Need to Know” – Doja Cat
“Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow
“WusYaName” – Tyler, the Creator ft. YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign
“Hurricane” – Kanye West ft. the Weekend, Lil Baby - Hurricane
BEST RAP SONG
“Bath Salts” (DMX ft. Jay-Z & Nas)
“Best Friend” (Saweetie ft. Doja Cat)
“Family Ties” (Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar)
“Jail” (Kanye West ft. Jay-Z_
“My Life” (J. Cole ft. 21 Savage & Morray)
BEST RAP ALBUM
The Off-Season - J. Cole
Certified Lover Boy - Drake
King’s Disease II - Nas
Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, the Creator
Donda - Kanye West
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
“Lost You” – Snoh Aalegra
“Peaches” –Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon
“Damage” – H.E.R.
“Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic
“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan
BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE
“I Need You” – Jon Batiste
“Bring It on Home to Me” – BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton and Kenyon Dixon ft. Charlie Bereal
“Born Again” – Leon Bridges ft. Robert Glasper
“Fight for You” – H.E.R.
“How Much Can a Heart Take” – Lucky Daye ft. Yebba
BEST R&B SONG
“Damage” (H.E.R.)
“Good Days” (SZA)
“Heartbreak Anniversary” (Giveon)
“Leave the Door Open” (Silk Sonic)
“Pick Up Your Feelings” (Jazmine Sullivan)
BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM
New Light – Eric Bellinger
Something to Say – Cory Henry
Mood Valiant – Hiatus Kaiyote
Table for Two – Lucky Daye
Dinner Party: Dessert – Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder and Kamasi Washington
Studying Abroad: Extended Stay – Masego
BEST R&B ALBUM
Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies – Snoh Aalegra
We Are – Jon Batiste
Gold-Diggers Sound – Leon Bridges
Back of My Mind – H.E.R.
Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan
BEST DANCE RECORDING
“Hero” — Afrojack & David Guetta
“Loom” — Ólafur Arnalds ft. Bonobo
“Before” — James Blake
“Heartbreak” — Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
“You Can Do It” — Caribou
“Alive” — Rüfüs Du Sol
“The Business” — Tiësto
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM
Subconsciously — Black Coffee
Fallen Embers – Illenium
Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded) — Major Lazer
Shockwave — Marshmello
Free Love — Sylvan Esso
Judgment – Ten City
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
“Shot in the Dark" – AC/DC
“Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)" – Black Pumas
“Nothing Compares 2 U" – Chris Cornell
“Ohms" – Deftones
“Making a Fire" – Foo Fighters
BEST METAL PERFORMANCE
“Genesis" – Deftones
“The Alien" – Dream Theater
“Amazonia" – Gojira
“Pushing the Tides" – Mastodon
“The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)" – Rob Zombie
BEST ROCK SONG
“All My Favorite Songs" (Weezer)
“The Bandit" (Kings of Leon)
“Distance" (Mammoth Wvh)
“Find My Way" (Paul McCartney)
“Waiting on a War" (Foo Fighters)
BEST ROCK ALBUM
Power Up – AC/DC
Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A – Black Pumas
No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 – Chris Cornell
Medicine at Midnight – Foo Fighters
McCartney III – Paul McCartney
BEST LATIN POP ALBUM
Vértigo – Pablo Alborán
Mis Amores – Paula Arenas
Hecho a la Antigua – Ricardo Arjona
Mis Manos – Camilo
Mendó – Alex Cuba
Revelación – Selena Gomez
BEST MUSICA URBANA ALBUM
Afrodisíaco – Rauw Alejandro
El Último Tour Del Mundo – Bad Bunny
José – J Balvin
KG0516 – KAROL G
Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) – Kali Uchis
BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM
Salswing! – Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
En Cuarentena – El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico
Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso – Aymée Nuviola
Colegas – Gilberto Santa Rosa
Live in Peru – Tony Succar
BEST REMIXED RECORDING
“Back to Life” (Booker T Kings of Soul Satta Dub) – Booker T (Soul II Soul)
“Born for Greatness” (Cymek Remix) – Spencer Bastin (Papa Roach)
“Constant Craving” (Fashionably Late Remix) – Tracy Young (K.D. Lang)
“Inside Out” (3SCAPE DRM REMIX) – 3SCAPE DRM (Zedd and Griff)
“Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix) – Dave Audé (Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande)
“Passenger” (Mike Shinoda Remix) – Mike Shinoda (Deftones)
“Talks” (Mura Masa Remix) – Alexander Crossan (PVA)
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
“Shot in the Dark” (AC/DC)
“Freedom” (Jon Batiste)
“I Get a Kick Out of You” (Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga)
“Peaches” (Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon)
“Happier Than Ever” (Billie Eilish)
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” (Lil Nas X)
“Good 4 U” (Olivia Rodrigo)
Découvrez la liste complète des nominations en cliquant ici.
Radio Artiste
Écoutez la musique de Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo et Drake
Radio Artiste
Trouvez vos artistes préférés, appuyez sur leur icône et écoutez leurs meilleurs hits!