Grammy Awards : Justin Bieber et Doja Cat en tête des nominations

En lice pas moins de 8 fois, Justin Bieber part avec une longueur d’avance pour la 64e cérémonie des Grammy Awards qui aura lieu le 31 janvier 2022, en direct de Los Angeles. Dans les catégories les plus populaires, Doja Cat suit le chanteur canadien de près avec 7 nominations, suivie d’Olivia Rodrigo (5 nominations). Toutes catégories confondues, c’est toutefois le musicien et chef d'orchestre Jon Baptiste qui arrive en première place avec 11 nominations.



Justin Bieber est nommé dans les catégories Album de l’année et Meilleur album pop vocal grâce au disque Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), tandis que sa chanson Anyone est en lice pour la Meilleure performance pop en solo. Son hit Peaches interprété avec Daniel Caesar et Giveon est quant à lui en nomination dans les catégories Chanson de l’année, Enregistrement de l'année, Meilleure performance R&B et Meilleur vidéoclip. Finalement, sa collaboration Lonely avec Benny Blanco est en lice pour la Meilleure performance pop d’un duo ou d’un groupe.



En nomination l’an dernier comme Meilleur nouvel artiste, Doja Cat est de retour cette année dans les catégories suivantes : Album de l’année et Meilleur album pop vocal (Planet Her Deluxe), Chanson de l’année, Enregistrement de l'année et Meilleure performance pop d’un duo ou d’un groupe (Kiss Me More avec SZA), ainsi que Meilleure performance rap mélodique (Need to Know) et Meilleure chanson rap (Best Friend avec Saweetie).



Finalement, Olivia Rodrigo est en lice dans les catégories Meilleur nouvel artiste, Chanson de l’année et Enregistrement de l'année (drivers license), ainsi qu’Album de l’année et Meilleur album pop vocal (Sour).



Notons que deux Québécois représenteront la province aux Grammy Awards cette année, soit Yannick Nézet-Séguin et Allison Russell qui, ensemble, décrochent six nominations.



Voici les nominations dans les principales catégories :



ALBUM OF THE YEAR

We Are – Jon Batiste

Love for Sale – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) – Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) – Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Back of My Mind – H.E.R.

Montero – Lil Nas X

Sour – Olivia Rodrigo

evermore – Taylor Swift

Donda – Kanye West



RECORD OF THE YEAR

“I Still Have Faith in You” – ABBA

“Freedom” – Jon Batiste

“I Get a Kick Out of You” – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right on Time” – Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat ft. SZA

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Drivers License” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic



SONG OF THE YEAR

“Bad Habits” (Ed Sheeran)

“A Beautiful Noise” (Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile)

“Drivers License” (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Fight for You” (H.E.R.)

“Happier Than Ever” (Billie Eilish)

“Kiss Me More” (Doja Cat ft. Sza)

“Leave the Door Open”(Silk Sonic)

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”(Lil Nas X)

“Peaches” (Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon)

“Right on Time” (Brandi Carlile)



BEST NEW ARTIST

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie



BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Anyone" – Justin Bieber

“Right on Time" – Brandi Carlile

“Happier Than Ever" – Billie Eilish

“Positions" – Ariana Grande

“Drivers License" – Olivia Rodrigo



BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“I Get a Kick Out of You" – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“Lonely" – Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

“Butter" – BTS

“Higher Power" – Coldplay

“Kiss Me More" – Doja Cat ft. SZA



BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

Love for Sale – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

’Til We Meet Again (Live) – Norah Jones

A Tori Kelly Christmas – Tori Kelly

Ledisi Sings Nina – Ledisi

That’s Life – Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas – Dolly Parton



BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) – Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) – Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Positions – Ariana Grande

Sour – Olivia Rodrigo



BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

“Family Ties” – Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar

“Up” – Cardi B

“My Life” – J. Cole ft. 21 Savage & Morray

“Way 2 Sexy” – Drake ft. Future, Young Thug

“Thot S**t” – Megan Thee Stallion



BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE

“Pride Is the Devil” – J. Cole ft. Lil Baby

“Need to Know” – Doja Cat

“Industry Baby” – Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow

“WusYaName” – Tyler, the Creator ft. YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign

“Hurricane” – Kanye West ft. the Weekend, Lil Baby - Hurricane



BEST RAP SONG

“Bath Salts” (DMX ft. Jay-Z & Nas)

“Best Friend” (Saweetie ft. Doja Cat)

“Family Ties” (Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar)

“Jail” (Kanye West ft. Jay-Z_

“My Life” (J. Cole ft. 21 Savage & Morray)



BEST RAP ALBUM

The Off-Season - J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy - Drake

King’s Disease II - Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, the Creator

Donda - Kanye West



BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

“Lost You” – Snoh Aalegra

“Peaches” –Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“Damage” – H.E.R.

“Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings” – Jazmine Sullivan



BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

“I Need You” – Jon Batiste

“Bring It on Home to Me” – BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton and Kenyon Dixon ft. Charlie Bereal

“Born Again” – Leon Bridges ft. Robert Glasper

“Fight for You” – H.E.R.

“How Much Can a Heart Take” – Lucky Daye ft. Yebba



BEST R&B SONG

“Damage” (H.E.R.)

“Good Days” (SZA)

“Heartbreak Anniversary” (Giveon)

“Leave the Door Open” (Silk Sonic)

“Pick Up Your Feelings” (Jazmine Sullivan)



BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM

New Light – Eric Bellinger

Something to Say – Cory Henry

Mood Valiant – Hiatus Kaiyote

Table for Two – Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert – Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder and Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay – Masego



BEST R&B ALBUM

Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies – Snoh Aalegra

We Are – Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound – Leon Bridges

Back of My Mind – H.E.R.

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan



BEST DANCE RECORDING

“Hero” — Afrojack & David Guetta

“Loom” — Ólafur Arnalds ft. Bonobo

“Before” — James Blake

“Heartbreak” — Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

“You Can Do It” — Caribou

“Alive” — Rüfüs Du Sol

“The Business” — Tiësto



BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

Subconsciously — Black Coffee

Fallen Embers – Illenium

Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded) — Major Lazer

Shockwave — Marshmello

Free Love — Sylvan Esso

Judgment – Ten City



BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

“Shot in the Dark" – AC/DC

“Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)" – Black Pumas

“Nothing Compares 2 U" – Chris Cornell

“Ohms" – Deftones

“Making a Fire" – Foo Fighters



BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

“Genesis" – Deftones

“The Alien" – Dream Theater

“Amazonia" – Gojira

“Pushing the Tides" – Mastodon

“The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)" – Rob Zombie



BEST ROCK SONG

“All My Favorite Songs" (Weezer)

“The Bandit" (Kings of Leon)

“Distance" (Mammoth Wvh)

“Find My Way" (Paul McCartney)

“Waiting on a War" (Foo Fighters)



BEST ROCK ALBUM

Power Up – AC/DC

Capitol Cuts - Live From Studio A – Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 – Chris Cornell

Medicine at Midnight – Foo Fighters

McCartney III – Paul McCartney



BEST LATIN POP ALBUM

Vértigo – Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores – Paula Arenas

Hecho a la Antigua – Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos – Camilo

Mendó – Alex Cuba

Revelación – Selena Gomez



BEST MUSICA URBANA ALBUM

Afrodisíaco – Rauw Alejandro

El Último Tour Del Mundo – Bad Bunny

José – J Balvin

KG0516 – KAROL G

Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) – Kali Uchis



BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM

Salswing! – Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

En Cuarentena – El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico

Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso – Aymée Nuviola

Colegas – Gilberto Santa Rosa

Live in Peru – Tony Succar



BEST REMIXED RECORDING

“Back to Life” (Booker T Kings of Soul Satta Dub) – Booker T (Soul II Soul)

“Born for Greatness” (Cymek Remix) – Spencer Bastin (Papa Roach)

“Constant Craving” (Fashionably Late Remix) – Tracy Young (K.D. Lang)

“Inside Out” (3SCAPE DRM REMIX) – 3SCAPE DRM (Zedd and Griff)

“Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix) – Dave Audé (Demi Lovato and Ariana Grande)

“Passenger” (Mike Shinoda Remix) – Mike Shinoda (Deftones)

“Talks” (Mura Masa Remix) – Alexander Crossan (PVA)



BEST MUSIC VIDEO

“Shot in the Dark” (AC/DC)

“Freedom” (Jon Batiste)

“I Get a Kick Out of You” (Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga)

“Peaches” (Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon)

“Happier Than Ever” (Billie Eilish)

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” (Lil Nas X)

“Good 4 U” (Olivia Rodrigo)



Découvrez la liste complète des nominations en cliquant ici.