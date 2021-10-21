Justin Bieber en tête des nominations aux MTV Europe Music Awards
Les nominations aux MTV Europe Music Awards 2021 sont maintenant connues! Le grand favori cette année? Justin Bieber qui récolte pas moins de 8 nominations, notamment dans les convoitées catégories du « Meilleur artiste » et du « Meilleur vidéoclip ». Le chanteur canadien est aussi en lice deux fois plutôt qu’une dans la prestigieuse catégorie de la « Meilleure chanson » pour Peaches et Stay.
Doja Cat et Lil Nas X suivent Justin Bieber en deuxième position avec chacun 6 nominations, dont « Meilleur artiste », « Meilleur vidéoclip » et « Meilleure chanson ». Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo et The Kid Laroi arrivent au troisième rang avec 5 nominations, notamment pour leurs hits Bad Habits, Drivers License et Stay.
Quant à Justin Bieber, celui-ci affrontera également The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes, Johnny Orlando et Tate McRae en tant que « Meilleur artiste canadien ».
L’édition 2021 des MTV Europe Music Awards aura lieu le 14 novembre prochain, en direct de Budapest, en Hongrie.
D’ici-là, le public est invité à voter pour ses artistes, chansons et vidéoclips préférés au mtvema.com.
Voici la liste complète des nominations :
Best artist
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Best song
Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits"
Justin Bieber - "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Olivia Rodrigo - "Drivers License"
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – "Stay"
Best video
Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits"
Justin Bieber - "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Normani ft. Cardi B - "Wild Side"
Taylor Swift – "willow"
Best collaboration
Black Eyed Peas, Shakira - "Girl Like Me"
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) - "Leave the Door Open"
Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - "Industry Baby"
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – "Stay"
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - "Save Your Tears" (remix)
Best group
BTS
Imagine Dragons
Jonas Brothers
Little Mix
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
Best new
Giveon
Griff
Olivia Rodrigo
Rauw Alejandro
Saweetie
The Kid Laroi
Best pop
BTS
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
Best electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Joel Corry
Marshmello
Skrillex
Swedish House Mafia
Best rock
Coldplay
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Kings Of Leon
Måneskin
The Killers
Best alternative
Halsey
Lorde
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
Willow
Yungblud
Best Latin
Bad Bunny
J. Balvin
Maluma
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Shakira
Best hip hop
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Kanye West
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best K-pop
BTS
LISA
Monsta X
NCT 127
ROSÉ
Twice
Best push
24KGoldn
Fousheé
girl in red
Griff
JC Stewart
JXDN
Latto
Madison Beer
Olivia Rodrigo
Remi Wolf
SAINt JHN
The Kid Laroi
Biggest fans
Ariana Grande
Blackpink
BTS
Justin Bieber
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
Video for good
Billie Eilish - "Your Power"
Demi Lovato - "Dancing With the Devil"
girl in red – "Serotonin"
H.E.R. - "Fight For You"
Harry Styles - "Treat People With Kindness"
Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Best U.S. act
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Best Canada act
Justin Bieber
The Weeknd
Shawn Mendes
Johnny Orlando
Tate McRae
