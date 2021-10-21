Justin Bieber en tête des nominations aux MTV Europe Music Awards

Les nominations aux MTV Europe Music Awards 2021 sont maintenant connues! Le grand favori cette année? Justin Bieber qui récolte pas moins de 8 nominations, notamment dans les convoitées catégories du « Meilleur artiste » et du « Meilleur vidéoclip ». Le chanteur canadien est aussi en lice deux fois plutôt qu’une dans la prestigieuse catégorie de la « Meilleure chanson » pour Peaches et Stay.

Doja Cat et Lil Nas X suivent Justin Bieber en deuxième position avec chacun 6 nominations, dont « Meilleur artiste », « Meilleur vidéoclip » et « Meilleure chanson ». Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo et The Kid Laroi arrivent au troisième rang avec 5 nominations, notamment pour leurs hits Bad Habits, Drivers License et Stay.

Quant à Justin Bieber, celui-ci affrontera également The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes, Johnny Orlando et Tate McRae en tant que « Meilleur artiste canadien ».

L’édition 2021 des MTV Europe Music Awards aura lieu le 14 novembre prochain, en direct de Budapest, en Hongrie.

D’ici-là, le public est invité à voter pour ses artistes, chansons et vidéoclips préférés au mtvema.com.

Voici la liste complète des nominations :

Best artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best song

Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"

Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits"

Justin Bieber - "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Olivia Rodrigo - "Drivers License"

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – "Stay"

Best video

Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"

Ed Sheeran - "Bad Habits"

Justin Bieber - "Peaches" ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Normani ft. Cardi B - "Wild Side"

Taylor Swift – "willow"

Best collaboration

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira - "Girl Like Me"

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) - "Leave the Door Open"

Doja Cat ft. SZA - "Kiss Me More"

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - "Industry Baby"

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber – "Stay"

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - "Save Your Tears" (remix)

Best group

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

Best new

Giveon

Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Saweetie

The Kid Laroi

Best pop

BTS

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

Best electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Best rock

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

Måneskin

The Killers

Best alternative

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

Willow

Yungblud

Best Latin

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira

Best hip hop

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best K-pop

BTS

LISA

Monsta X

NCT 127

ROSÉ

Twice

Best push

24KGoldn

Fousheé

girl in red

Griff

JC Stewart

JXDN

Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo

Remi Wolf

SAINt JHN

The Kid Laroi

Biggest fans

Ariana Grande

Blackpink

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Video for good

Billie Eilish - "Your Power"

Demi Lovato - "Dancing With the Devil"

girl in red – "Serotonin"

H.E.R. - "Fight For You"

Harry Styles - "Treat People With Kindness"

Lil Nas X - "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Best U.S. act

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Best Canada act

Justin Bieber

The Weeknd

Shawn Mendes

Johnny Orlando

Tate McRae