MTV Video Music Awards : Justin Bieber en tête des nominations

C’est aujourd’hui qu’étaient dévoilées les nominations aux MTV Video Music Awards 2021 qui seront présentés le dimanche 12 septembre prochain, en direct de New York. Le grand favori cette année? Justin Bieber qui récolte pas moins de 7 nominations, notamment dans les convoitées catégories « Artiste de l'année », « Vidéo de l'année » et « Meilleure chanson pop » pour Peaches!

Megan Thee Stallion suit le chanteur canadien en deuxième position, avec 5 nominations, dont « Artiste de l'année » et « Vidéo de l'année ». Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X et Olivia Rodrigo arrivent au troisième rang, avec chacun 5 nominations.

De leur côté, 24kGoldn, Cardi B, Dua Lipa et Taylor Swift sont en lice 4 fois, tandis qu’Anderson .Paak, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran et les Foo Fighters le sont à trois reprises.

Jusqu’au 3 septembre prochain, les fans sont invités à voter pour leurs artistes préférés dans 14 catégories en visitant le site web de MTV.

Voici la liste complète des nominations :

Vidéo de l’année

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake et Justin Bieber – “POPSTAR”

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”

Artiste de l’année

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Chanson de l’année

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

BTS – “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”

Meilleur nouvel artiste

24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid LAROI

Olivia Rodrigo

Polo G

Saweetie

Performance de l’année

September 2020: Wallows – “Are You Bored Yet?”

October 2020: Ashnikko – “Daisy”

November 2020: SAINt JHN – “Gorgeous”

December 2020: 24kGoldn – “Coco”

January 2021: JC Stewart – “Break My Heart”

February 2021: Latto – “Sex Lies”

March 2021: Madison Beer – “Selfish”

April 2021: The Kid LAROI – “WITHOUT YOU”

May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”

June 2021: girl in red “Serotonin”

July 2021: Fousheé – “my slime”

August 2021: jxdn – “Think About Me”

Meilleure collaboration

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”

Meilleure chanson pop

Ariana Grande – “positions”

Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am”

BTS – “Butter”

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u”

Shawn Mendes – “Wonder”

Taylor Swift – “willow”

Meilleure chanson hip-hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)”

Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum”

Polo G – “RAPSTAR”

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “FRANCHISE”

Meilleure chanson rock

Evanescence – “Use My Voice”

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame”

John Mayer – “Last Train Home”

The Killers – “My Own Soul’s Warning”

Kings Of Leon – “The Bandit”

Lenny Kravitz – “Raise Vibration”

Meilleure chanson alternative

Bleachers – “Stop Making This Hurt”

Glass Animals – “Heat Waves”

Imagine Dragons – “Follow You”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – “my ex’s best friend”

twenty one pilots – “Shy Away”

WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l”

Meilleure chanson latino

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti”

Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – “Lo Vas A Olvidar”

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – “GIRL LIKE ME”

J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – “UN DIA (ONE DAY)”

Karol G – “Bichota”

Maluma – “Hawái”

Meilleure chanson R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Giveon – “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY”

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through”

SZA – “Good Days”

Meilleure chanson K-POP

(G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi”

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream”

BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X – “Gambler”

SEVENTEEN – “Ready to love”

TWICE – “Alcohol-Free”

Meilleure video engagée

Billie Eilish – “Your Power”

Demi Lovato – “Dancing With The Devil”

H.E.R. – “Fight For You”

Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful”

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z – “Entrepreneur”

Meilleure réalisation

Billie Eilish – “Your Power”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber)”

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Taylor Swift – “willow”

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A – “Franchise”

Tyler, The Creator – “LUMBERJACK”

Meilleure cinématographie

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL”

Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am”

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame”

Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper – “Holy”

Lady Gaga – “911”

Lorde – “Solar Power”

Meilleure direction artistique

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer – “ALREADY”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Lady Gaga – “911”

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – “Best Friend”

Taylor Swift – “willow”

Meilleurs effets spéciaux

Bella Poarch – “Build A Bitch”

Coldplay – “Higher Power”

Doja Cat & The Weeknd – “You Right”

Glass Animals – “Tangerine”

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

P!NK – “All I Know So Far”

Meilleure chorégraphie

Ariana Grande – “34+35”

BTS – “Butter”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame”

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”

Marshmello & Halsey – “Be Kind”

Meilleur montage

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

BTS – “Butter”

Drake – “What’s Next”

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”