No, Usher Did Not Pay Strippers With Bogus Bucks

Usher is being criticized on social media for showering strippers with fake cash – even though it never happened.

The brouhaha began when a dancer with the user name “beel0ove” posted an image on Instagram of three fake U.S. bills emblazoned with the singer’s face and the words: “Usher: The Las Vegas Residency.”

She wrote: “Ladies what would you do if you danced all night for usher and he threw this?? & the money does not have a trade in value what so ever! LMAO don’t y’all think he should be blasted on social media for this s**t.”

Of course, Usher got blasted on social media – despite people not having all the facts.

The bogus cash turned up at Las Vegas club Sapphire, where management says Usher and his entourage actually spent thousands of real dollars on the dancers as well as bottle service.

“Apparently someone in his team left some Usher dollars on the floor to promote his Vegas residency,” explained George M. Wilson IV, Sapphire’s director of marketing, in a statement. “That is where it seems the confusion came in. But real actual cash was used for tips.”

Usher’s residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace kicks off July 16, 2021.