The Weeknd, Drake et Justin Bieber en lice aux American Music Awards
Les artistes canadiens The Weeknd, Drake et Justin Bieber sont tous les trois en nomination en vue de la prochaine cérémonie des American Music Awards qui sera présentée le 20 novembre prochain, en direct de Los Angeles!
Drake est en lice six fois, tandis que The Weeknd le suit de près avec cinq nominations. Les deux Torontois s'affronteront d’ailleurs dans la convoitée catégorie « Artiste de l’année » ainsi que dans celle de « l'Artiste pop masculin préféré ».
De son côté, Justin Bieber est nommé dans la catégorie « Collaboration de l'année » et « Chanson pop préférée » pour son hit Stay interprété en duo avec The Kid LAROI.
Toutes catégories confondues, c’est le rappeur portoricain Bad Bunny qui est l’artiste favori cette année avec un total de huit nominations.
Rappelons que les nominations aux American Music Awards sont basées sur les « interactions clés des fans », qui comprennent l’écoute en ligne, les ventes d’albums et de singles, les diffusions à la radio et les revenus provenant des tournées au cours de l'année se terminant le 22 septembre. Quant aux lauréats, ceux-ci sont déterminés par les votes du public.
Voici la liste complète des nominations cette année :
Artist of the Year
Adele
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Drake
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year
Dove Cameron
Gayle
Latto
Måneskin
Steve Lacy
Collaboration of the Year
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”
Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Favourite Touring Artist
Bad Bunny
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Elton John
The Rolling Stones
Favourite Music Video
Adele, “Easy on Me”
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
Harry Styles, “As It Was”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”
Favourite Male Pop Artist
Bad Bunny
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
Favourite Female Pop Artist
Adele
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Favourite Pop duo or Group
BTS
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
Favourite Pop Album
Adele, 30
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Beyoncé, Renaissance
Harry Styles, Harry’s House
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Favourite Pop Song
Adele, “Easy on Me”
Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”
Harry Styles, “As It Was”
Lizzo, “About Damn Time”
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Favourite Male Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Walker Hayes
Favourite Female Country Artist
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift
Favourite Country Duo or Group
Dan + Shay
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band
Favourite Country Album
Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones
Luke Combs, Growin’ Up
Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album
Favourite Country Song
Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”
Cody Johnson, “’Til You Can’t”
Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”
Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You”
Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist
Drake
Future
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Lil Durk
Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
GloRilla
Latto
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Favourite Hip-Hop Album
Future, I Never Liked You
Gunna, DS4EVER
Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Lil Durk, 7220
Polo G, Hall of Fame 2.0
Favourite Hip-Hop Song
Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”
Jack Harlow, “First Class”
Kodak Black, “Super Gremlin”
Latto, “Big Energy”
Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
Favourite Male R&B Artist
Brent Faiyaz
Chris Brown
Givēon
Lucky Daye
The Weeknd
Favourite Female R&B Artist
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Muni Long
Summer Walker
SZA
Favourite R&B Album
Beyoncé, Renaissance
Drake, Honestly, Nevermind
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), An Evening with Silk Sonic
Summer Walker, Still Over It
The Weeknd, Dawn FM
Favourite R&B Song
Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”
Muni Long, “Hrs And Hrs”
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak), “Smokin Out The Window”
SZA, “I Hate U”
Wizkid ft. Tems, “Essence”
Favourite Male Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
Farruko
J Balvin
Jhayco
Rauw Alejandro
Favourite Female Latin Artist
Anitta
Becky G
Kali Uchis
Karol G
Rosalía
Favourite Latin Duo or Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
Grupo Firme
Yahritza Y Su Esencia
Favourite Latin Album
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Farruko, La 167
J Balvin, Jose
Rauw Alejandro, Vice Versa
Rosalía, Motomami
Favourite Latin Song
Bad Bunny ft. Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”
Becky G x Karol G, “MAMIII”
Karol G, “Provenza”
Rauw Alejandro, “Todo de Ti”
Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas”
Favourite Rock Artist
Imagine Dragons
Machine Gun Kelly
Måneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Lumineers
Favourite Rock Song
Foo Fighters, “Love Dies Young”
Imagine Dragons x JID, “Enemy”
Kate Bush, “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)”
Måneskin, “Beggin’”
Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Black Summer”
Favourite Rock Album
Coldplay, Music of the Spheres
Ghost, Impera
Imagine Dragons, Mercury – Act 1
Machine Gun Kelly, mainstream sellout
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Unlimited Love
Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist
Diplo
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
The Chainsmokers
Tiësto
Favourite Soundtrack
ELVIS
Encanto
Sing 2
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4
Top Gun: Maverick
Favorite Afrobeats Artist
Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tems
Wizkid
Favorite K-pop Artist
Blackpink
BTS
Seventeen
Tomorrow X Together
Twice
