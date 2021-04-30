The Weeknd en tête des nominations aux Billboard Music Awards

Les nominations aux Billboard Music Awards 2021 sont maintenant connues! En lice pas moins de 16 fois, The Weeknd se positionne cette année comme le grand favori, notamment grâce à son populaire album After Hours et son méga-hit Blinding Lights.

Le chanteur de 31 ans est suivi de DaBaby et Gabby Barrett qui comptent respectivement 11 et 9 nominations, tandis que les Canadiens Justin Bieber et Drake sont en lice à plusieurs reprises.

Après avoir été snobé aux plus récents Grammy Awards, The Weeknd prend sa revanche deux fois plutôt qu’une, lui qui est aussi l’artiste comptant le plus de nominations en vue de la 50e cérémonie des JUNO Awards qui se déroulera le 6 juin prochain.

L’édition 2021 des Billboard Music Awards aura lieu le dimanche 23 mai, en direct de Los Angeles. Les prix décernés lors de ce gala sont basés sur les ventes de singles et d’albums, les diffusions en continu, les diffusions radio et l'engagement social des fans, et ce, pour la période du 21 mars 2020 au 3 avril 2021.

Voici la liste des nominations dans les principales catégories :

Top Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

AC/DC

AJR

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Justin Bieber

BTS

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Top Social Artist

BLACKPINK

BTS

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen

Top R&B Artist

Jhené Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Jhené Aiko

Doja Cat

SZA

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Top Country Artist

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Gabby Barrett

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Top Rock Artist

AC/DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly

twenty one pilots

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Top Latin Female Artist

Becky G

Karol G

Rosalía

Top Latin Duo/Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Eslabón Armado

Los Dos Carnales

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Surf Mesa

Top Billboard 200 Album

Juice WRLD - Legends Never Die

Lil Baby - My Turn

Pop Smoke - Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Taylor Swift - folklore

The Weeknd - After Hours

Top R&B Album

Jhené Aiko - Chilombo

Chris Brown & Young Thug - Slime & B

Doja Cat - Hot Pink

Kehlani - It Was Good Until It Wasn’t

The Weeknd - After Hours

Top Rap Album

DaBaby - BLAME IT ON BABY

Juice WRLD - Legends Never Die

Lil Baby - My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert - Eternal Atake

Pop Smoke - Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top Country Album

Gabby Barrett - Goldmine

Sam Hunt - SOUTHSIDE

Chris Stapleton - Starting Over

Carrie Underwood - My Gift

Morgan Wallen - Dangerous: The Double Album

Top Rock Album

AC/DC - Power Up

Miley Cyrus - Plastic Hearts

Glass Animals - Dreamland

Machine Gun Kelly - Tickets to My Downfall

Bruce Springsteen - Letter to You

Top Latin Album

Anuel AA - Emmanuel

Bad Bunny - El Último Tour Del Mundo

Bad Bunny - Las que no iban a salir

Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG

J Balvin - Colores

Top Dance/Electronic Album

DJ Snake - Carte Blanche

Gryffin - Gravity

Kygo - Golden Hour

Lady Gaga - Chromatica

Kylie Minogue - Disco

Top Hot 100 Song

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Streaming Song

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Future ft. Drake “Life Is Good”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Selling Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

BTS “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Radio Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”

Harry Styles “Adore You”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Collaboration

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth “I Hope”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

Top R&B Song

Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. “B.S.”

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo “Intentions”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat “Say So”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

Top Rap Song

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch “ROCKSTAR”

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne “WHATS POPPIN”

Megan Thee Stallion “Savage”

Top Country Song

Jason Aldean “Got What I Got”

Gabby Barrett “I Hope”

Lee Brice “One of Them Girls”

Morgan Wallen “Chasin’ You”

Morgan Wallen “More Than My Hometown”

Top Rock Song

AJR “Bang!”

All Time Low ft. blackbear “Monsters”

Glass Animals “Heat Waves”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear “my ex’s best friend”

twenty one pilots “Level of Concern”

Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny “Yo Perreo Sola”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “Dákiti”

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”

Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái”

Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers “Caramelo”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Lady Gaga “Stupid Love”

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande “Rain on Me”

SAINt JHN “Roses (Imanbek Remix)”

Surf Mesa ft. Emilee “ily (i love you baby)”

Topic & A7S “Breaking Me”