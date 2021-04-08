The Weeknd en tête des nominations aux iHeartRadio Music Awards
The Weeknd part avec une longueur d’avance en vue de la prochaine cérémonie des iHeartRadio Music Awards qui sera présentée le 27 mai prochain en direct du Dolby Theatre, à Los Angeles! Les Canadiens Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes et Drake figurent aussi parmi les artistes en lice pour ce gala annuel qui récompense les artistes et les chansons les plus populaires aux États-Unis.
Ignoré aux plus récents Grammy Awards, The Weeknd se reprend de belle façon aux iHeartRadio Music Awards avec pas moins de huit nominations, notamment dans les convoitées catégories « Chanson de l’année » et « Artiste masculin de l’année ».
Les autres chanteurs et chanteuses qui reçoivent le plus grand nombre de nominations cette année sont Roddy Ricch, Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles et Billie Eilish.
Les fans sont invités à voter jusqu'au 19 mai pour leurs artistes préférés dans sept catégories, dont « Meilleures paroles », « Meilleure reprise » et « Meilleur vidéoclip ».
Voici la liste des nominations dans les principales catégories :
Chanson de l’année
Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
Circles - Post Malone
Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
ROCKSTAR - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles
Artiste féminine de l’année
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift
Artiste masculin de l’année
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
The Weeknd
Duo ou groupe de l’année
BTS
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
twenty one pilots
Meilleure collaboration
Go Crazy - Chris Brown & Young Thug
Holy - Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
I Hope - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
Mood - 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
Meilleur nouvel artiste pop
24kGoldn
blackbear
Doja Cat
JP Saxe
Pop Smoke
Chanson rock alternative de l’année
Bang! - AJR
Bloody Valentine - Machine Gun Kelly
everything i wanted - Billie Eilish
Level Of Concern - twenty one pilots
Monsters - All Time Low featuring blackbear
Artiste rock alternatif de l’année
AJR
All Time Low
Billie Eilish
Cage the Elephant
twenty one pilots
Chanson rock de l’année
Death By Rock And Roll - The Pretty Reckless
Patience - Chris Cornell
Shame Shame - Foo Fighters
Shot In The Dark - AC/DC
Under The Graveyard - Ozzy Osbourne
Artiste rock de l’année
AC/DC
Five Finger Death Punch
Ozzy Osbourne
Shinedown
The Pretty Reckless
Chanson dance de l’année
Head & Heart - Joel Corry x MNEK
ily (i love you baby) - Surf Mesa featuring Emilee
Lasting Lover – Sigala & James Arthur
Rain On Me - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
Roses (Imanbek Remix) - SAINt JHN
Artiste dance de l’année
Anabel Englund
Diplo
Marshmello
Surf Mesa
Tiësto
Chanson hip-hop de l’année
High Fashion - Roddy Ricch featuring Mustard
Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake
ROCKSTAR - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
The Box - Roddy Ricch
Artiste hip-hop de l’année
DaBaby
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch
Chanson pop latine ou reggaeton de l’année
Caramelo - Ozuna
Dákiti - Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez
Hawái (Remix) - Maluma & The Weeknd
RITMO (Bad Boys For Life) - Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin
Tusa - KAROL G & Nicki Minaj
Artiste pop latin ou reggaeton de l’année
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
KAROL G
Maluma
Ozuna
Auteur-compositeur de l’année
Ali Tamposi
Amy Allen
Ashley Gorley
Dan Nigro
Finneas
VOTE DU PUBLIC
Meilleures paroles
Adore You - Harry Styles
Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi
Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
cardigan - Taylor Swift
Don’t Start Now - Dua Lipa
everything i wanted - Billie Eilish
I Hope - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
If The World Was Ending - JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels
Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo
Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake
Meilleure reprise
Adore You (Harry Styles) - Lizzo
Can't Take My Eyes Off You (Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons) - Shawn Mendes
Fix You (Coldplay) - Sam Smith
Heart Of Glass (Blondie) - Miley Cyrus
Juice (Lizzo) - Harry Styles
Meilleure armée de fans
#Agnation - Agnez Mo
#Arianators - Ariana Grande
#Beliebers - Justin Bieber
#BLINK - BLACKPINK
#BTSARMY - BTS
#Harries - Harry Styles
#Limelights - Why Don't We
#Louies - Louis Tomlinson
#MendesArmy - Shawn Mendes
#NCTzens - NCT 127
#Selenators - Selena Gomez
#Swifties - Taylor Swift
Meilleur vidéoclip
Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
Dynamite - BTS
Hawái - Maluma
How You Like That - BLACKPINK
Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake
Rain On Me - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles
Yummy - Justin Bieber
Plus grande star sur les réseaux sociaux
Dixie D'Amelio
Jaden Hossler
LILHUDDY
Nessa Barrett
Olivia Rodrigo
Tate McRae
Meilleure chorégraphie dans un vidéoclip
BTS – Son Sung Deuk
34+35 (Ariana Grande) - Scott & Brian Nicholson
Do It (Chloe x Halle) - Kendra Bracy & Ashanti Ledon
Honey Boo (CNCO & Natti Natasha) - Kyle Hanagami
Physical (Dua Lipa) - Charm La'Donna
Rain On Me (Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande) - Richy Jackson
Say So (Doja Cat) -Cortland Brown
WAP (Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion) - JaQuel Knight
Bop (DaBaby) - Coach Cherry & DaniLeigh
Bop TikTok de l’année
Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
Lottery (Renegade) - K CAMP
Savage - Megan Thee Stallion
Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo
Say So - Doja Cat
WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion
Radio Artiste
Écoutez la musique de The Weeknd, Justin Bieber et Shawn Mendes
Radio Artiste
Trouvez vos artistes préférés, appuyez sur leur icône et écoutez leurs meilleurs hits!
-
Billie EilishBillie Eilish
-
Harry StylesHarry Styles
-
Megan Thee StallionMegan Thee Stallion
-
Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift