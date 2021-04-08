The Weeknd en tête des nominations aux iHeartRadio Music Awards

The Weeknd part avec une longueur d’avance en vue de la prochaine cérémonie des iHeartRadio Music Awards qui sera présentée le 27 mai prochain en direct du Dolby Theatre, à Los Angeles! Les Canadiens Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes et Drake figurent aussi parmi les artistes en lice pour ce gala annuel qui récompense les artistes et les chansons les plus populaires aux États-Unis.

Ignoré aux plus récents Grammy Awards, The Weeknd se reprend de belle façon aux iHeartRadio Music Awards avec pas moins de huit nominations, notamment dans les convoitées catégories « Chanson de l’année » et « Artiste masculin de l’année ».

Les autres chanteurs et chanteuses qui reçoivent le plus grand nombre de nominations cette année sont Roddy Ricch, Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles et Billie Eilish.

Les fans sont invités à voter jusqu'au 19 mai pour leurs artistes préférés dans sept catégories, dont « Meilleures paroles », « Meilleure reprise » et « Meilleur vidéoclip ».

Voici la liste des nominations dans les principales catégories :



Chanson de l’année

Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

Circles - Post Malone

Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

ROCKSTAR - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles



Artiste féminine de l’année

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift



Artiste masculin de l’année

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

The Weeknd



Duo ou groupe de l’année

BTS

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

twenty one pilots



Meilleure collaboration

Go Crazy - Chris Brown & Young Thug

Holy - Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper

I Hope - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

Mood - 24kGoldn featuring iann dior

Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé



Meilleur nouvel artiste pop

24kGoldn

blackbear

Doja Cat

JP Saxe

Pop Smoke



Chanson rock alternative de l’année

Bang! - AJR

Bloody Valentine - Machine Gun Kelly

everything i wanted - Billie Eilish

Level Of Concern - twenty one pilots

Monsters - All Time Low featuring blackbear



Artiste rock alternatif de l’année

AJR

All Time Low

Billie Eilish

Cage the Elephant

twenty one pilots



Chanson rock de l’année

Death By Rock And Roll - The Pretty Reckless

Patience - Chris Cornell

Shame Shame - Foo Fighters

Shot In The Dark - AC/DC

Under The Graveyard - Ozzy Osbourne



Artiste rock de l’année

AC/DC

Five Finger Death Punch

Ozzy Osbourne

Shinedown

The Pretty Reckless



Chanson dance de l’année

Head & Heart - Joel Corry x MNEK

ily (i love you baby) - Surf Mesa featuring Emilee

Lasting Lover – Sigala & James Arthur

Rain On Me - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

Roses (Imanbek Remix) - SAINt JHN



Artiste dance de l’année

Anabel Englund

Diplo

Marshmello

Surf Mesa

Tiësto



Chanson hip-hop de l’année

High Fashion - Roddy Ricch featuring Mustard

Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake

ROCKSTAR - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

Savage (Remix) - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé

The Box - Roddy Ricch



Artiste hip-hop de l’année

DaBaby

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch



Chanson pop latine ou reggaeton de l’année

Caramelo - Ozuna

Dákiti - Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez

Hawái (Remix) - Maluma & The Weeknd

RITMO (Bad Boys For Life) - Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin

Tusa - KAROL G & Nicki Minaj



Artiste pop latin ou reggaeton de l’année

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

KAROL G

Maluma

Ozuna



Auteur-compositeur de l’année

Ali Tamposi

Amy Allen

Ashley Gorley

Dan Nigro

Finneas



VOTE DU PUBLIC



Meilleures paroles

Adore You - Harry Styles

Before You Go - Lewis Capaldi

Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

cardigan - Taylor Swift

Don’t Start Now - Dua Lipa

everything i wanted - Billie Eilish

I Hope - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

If The World Was Ending - JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels

Intentions - Justin Bieber featuring Quavo

Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake



Meilleure reprise

Adore You (Harry Styles) - Lizzo

Can't Take My Eyes Off You (Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons) - Shawn Mendes

Fix You (Coldplay) - Sam Smith

Heart Of Glass (Blondie) - Miley Cyrus

Juice (Lizzo) - Harry Styles



Meilleure armée de fans

#Agnation - Agnez Mo

#Arianators - Ariana Grande

#Beliebers - Justin Bieber

#BLINK - BLACKPINK

#BTSARMY - BTS

#Harries - Harry Styles

#Limelights - Why Don't We

#Louies - Louis Tomlinson

#MendesArmy - Shawn Mendes

#NCTzens - NCT 127

#Selenators - Selena Gomez

#Swifties - Taylor Swift



Meilleur vidéoclip

Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa

Dynamite - BTS

Hawái - Maluma

How You Like That - BLACKPINK

Life Is Good - Future featuring Drake

Rain On Me - Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion

Watermelon Sugar - Harry Styles

Yummy - Justin Bieber



Plus grande star sur les réseaux sociaux

Dixie D'Amelio

Jaden Hossler

LILHUDDY

Nessa Barrett

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae



Meilleure chorégraphie dans un vidéoclip

BTS – Son Sung Deuk

34+35 (Ariana Grande) - Scott & Brian Nicholson

Do It (Chloe x Halle) - Kendra Bracy & Ashanti Ledon

Honey Boo (CNCO & Natti Natasha) - Kyle Hanagami

Physical (Dua Lipa) - Charm La'Donna

Rain On Me (Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande) - Richy Jackson

Say So (Doja Cat) -Cortland Brown

WAP (Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion) - JaQuel Knight

Bop (DaBaby) - Coach Cherry & DaniLeigh



Bop TikTok de l’année

Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

Lottery (Renegade) - K CAMP

Savage - Megan Thee Stallion

Savage Love (Laxed-Siren Beat) - Jawsh 685, Jason Derulo

Say So - Doja Cat

WAP - Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion