The Weeknd Sends Meals To Florida Healthcare Workers

The Weeknd is paying it forward as he warms up for Sunday’s Super Bowl LV halftime show.

The Canadian singer partnered with U.S. food-delivery service Postmates on Monday to deliver 150 meals from Black-owned Mama's Southern Soul Food in Tampa Bay to healthcare workers at AdventHealth Carrollwood, a hospital near the Raymond James Stadium.

We teamed up to thank healthcare workers at @AdventHealth by delivering meals from Mama’s Southern Soul Food—a local Black-owned restaurant. pic.twitter.com/GkdBHvFRuQ — Postmates (@Postmates) February 1, 2021

The Weeknd has not shared many details about his performance on Feb. 7 but told Billboard: "We’ve been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl.”

The performance will take place live at halftime and will not be pre-taped.

The Weeknd is the first Black artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show since Beyoncé in 2013. (Lenny Kravitz, Missy Elliott, Travis Scott and Big Boi have appeared as special guests.)