The Weeknd triomphe aux Billboard Music Awards

Après avoir été snobé aux plus récents Grammy Awards, The Weeknd a pris sa revanche en remportant les grands honneurs, dimanche soir, lors des Billboard Music Awards 2021! Animée par Nick Jonas, cette cérémonie se déroulait en direct du Dolby Theatre, à Los Angeles.

Ayant récolté pas moins de 10 prix dimanche soir, The Weeknd se positionnait déjà comme grand favori cette année avec 16 nominations, grâce à son populaire album After Hours et à son méga-hit Blinding Lights. Le chanteur de 31 ans était suivi de DaBaby, du défunt rappeur Pop Smoke et de Gabby Barrett qui comptaient respectivement 11, 10 et 9 nominations. Les Canadiens Justin Bieber et Drake étaient aussi en lice à plusieurs reprises.

Drake s’est par ailleurs vu décerner le prix de l’Artiste de la décennie, tandis que P!nk a reçu le prestigieux Icon Award, en plus d’interpréter sur scène plusieurs chansons, dont sa nouveauté All I Know So Far et la pièce Cover Me in Sunshine avec sa fille Willow. On a également pu assister à des performances remarquées des Jonas Brothers, Marshmello, Alicia Keys, BTS, Duran Duran, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, SZA, Migos, DJ Khaled, H.E.R. et Twenty One Pilots.

Les prix décernés lors de ce gala annuel sont basés sur les ventes de singles et d’albums, les diffusions en continu, les diffusions radio et l'engagement social des fans, et ce, pour la période du 21 mars 2020 au 3 avril 2021.

Voici la liste des principaux lauréats de la soirée :

Top Artist : The Weeknd

Top New Artist : Pop Smoke

Top Male Artist : The Weeknd

Top Female Artist : Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group : BTS

Top Billboard 200 Artist : Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist : The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist : Drake

Top Song Sales Artist : BTS

Top Radio Songs Artist : The Weeknd

Top Social Artist : BTS

Top R&B Artist : The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist : The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist : Doja Cat

Top Rap Artist : Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist : Pop Smoke

Top Rap Female Artist : Megan Thee Stallion

Top Country Artist : Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist : Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist : Gabby Barrett

Top Country Duo/Group : Florida Georgia Line

Top Rock Artist : Machine Gun Kelly

Top Latin Artist : Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist : Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist : Karol G

Top Latin Duo/Group : Eslabón Armado

Top Dance/Electronic Artist : Lady Gaga

Top Billboard 200 Album : Pop Smoke - Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top R&B Album : The Weeknd - After Hours

Top Rap Album : Pop Smoke - Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Top Country Album : Morgan Wallen - Dangerous: The Double Album

Top Rock Album : Machine Gun Kelly - Tickets to My Downfall

Top Latin Album : Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG

Top Dance/Electronic Album : Lady Gaga – Chromatica

Top Hot 100 Song : The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

Top Streaming Song : DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ROCKSTAR

Top Selling Song : BTS – Dynamite

Top Radio Song : The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

Top Collaboration : Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth - I Hope

Top R&B Song : The Weeknd - Blinding Lights

Top Rap Song : DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch - ROCKSTAR

Top Country Song : Gabby Barrett - I Hope

Top Rock Song : AJR - Bang!

Top Latin Song : Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez – Dákiti

Top Dance/Electronic Song : SAINt JHN - Roses (Imanbek Remix)