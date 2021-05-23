The Weeknd triomphe aux Billboard Music Awards
Après avoir été snobé aux plus récents Grammy Awards, The Weeknd a pris sa revanche en remportant les grands honneurs, dimanche soir, lors des Billboard Music Awards 2021! Animée par Nick Jonas, cette cérémonie se déroulait en direct du Dolby Theatre, à Los Angeles.
Ayant récolté pas moins de 10 prix dimanche soir, The Weeknd se positionnait déjà comme grand favori cette année avec 16 nominations, grâce à son populaire album After Hours et à son méga-hit Blinding Lights. Le chanteur de 31 ans était suivi de DaBaby, du défunt rappeur Pop Smoke et de Gabby Barrett qui comptaient respectivement 11, 10 et 9 nominations. Les Canadiens Justin Bieber et Drake étaient aussi en lice à plusieurs reprises.
Drake s’est par ailleurs vu décerner le prix de l’Artiste de la décennie, tandis que P!nk a reçu le prestigieux Icon Award, en plus d’interpréter sur scène plusieurs chansons, dont sa nouveauté All I Know So Far et la pièce Cover Me in Sunshine avec sa fille Willow. On a également pu assister à des performances remarquées des Jonas Brothers, Marshmello, Alicia Keys, BTS, Duran Duran, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, SZA, Migos, DJ Khaled, H.E.R. et Twenty One Pilots.
Les prix décernés lors de ce gala annuel sont basés sur les ventes de singles et d’albums, les diffusions en continu, les diffusions radio et l'engagement social des fans, et ce, pour la période du 21 mars 2020 au 3 avril 2021.
Voici la liste des principaux lauréats de la soirée :
Top Artist : The Weeknd
Top New Artist : Pop Smoke
Top Male Artist : The Weeknd
Top Female Artist : Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group : BTS
Top Billboard 200 Artist : Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist : The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist : Drake
Top Song Sales Artist : BTS
Top Radio Songs Artist : The Weeknd
Top Social Artist : BTS
Top R&B Artist : The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist : The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist : Doja Cat
Top Rap Artist : Pop Smoke
Top Rap Male Artist : Pop Smoke
Top Rap Female Artist : Megan Thee Stallion
Top Country Artist : Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artist : Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist : Gabby Barrett
Top Country Duo/Group : Florida Georgia Line
Top Rock Artist : Machine Gun Kelly
Top Latin Artist : Bad Bunny
Top Latin Male Artist : Bad Bunny
Top Latin Female Artist : Karol G
Top Latin Duo/Group : Eslabón Armado
Top Dance/Electronic Artist : Lady Gaga
Top Billboard 200 Album : Pop Smoke - Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Top R&B Album : The Weeknd - After Hours
Top Rap Album : Pop Smoke - Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
Top Country Album : Morgan Wallen - Dangerous: The Double Album
Top Rock Album : Machine Gun Kelly - Tickets to My Downfall
Top Latin Album : Bad Bunny – YHLQMDLG
Top Dance/Electronic Album : Lady Gaga – Chromatica
Top Hot 100 Song : The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
Top Streaming Song : DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch – ROCKSTAR
Top Selling Song : BTS – Dynamite
Top Radio Song : The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
Top Collaboration : Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth - I Hope
Top R&B Song : The Weeknd - Blinding Lights
Top Rap Song : DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch - ROCKSTAR
Top Country Song : Gabby Barrett - I Hope
Top Rock Song : AJR - Bang!
Top Latin Song : Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez – Dákiti
Top Dance/Electronic Song : SAINt JHN - Roses (Imanbek Remix)
Radio Artiste
Écoutez la musique de The Weeknd, Drake et P!nk
Radio Artiste
Trouvez vos artistes préférés, appuyez sur leur icône et écoutez leurs meilleurs hits!