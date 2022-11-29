iHeartRadio

Henny’s Sharing Tree

HENNY'S SHARING TREE

BOUNCE Radio and Pure Country’s Henny’s Sharing Tree is back! On now to December 18th, get in the spirit of giving this Christmas by dropping off an unwrapped toy or non-perishable food item. Your donation will help those in need have a wonderful holiday this year and make a child’s Christmas so special!

Here are the drop off locations in your area:

Prince Rupert:
The Crest Hotel- 222 1 Ave W|
Northern Savings Credit Union- 138 3 Ave W
Prince Rupert Port Authority – Interpretive Centre- 215 Cow Bay Rd

Kitimat:
Kitimat Insurance Services- 224 City Center

Smithers:
Western Financial Group- 3895 1 Ave

Houston:
Western Financial Group- 3232 Hwy 16 W

Terrace:
Bell Media Office- 4625 Lazelle Ave|
Western Financial Group- 4635 Grieg Ave
Terrace Honda Sales- 4534 Keith Ave

 

 

 

 

