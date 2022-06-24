The Best Damn Music Festival
KYLE SAMPSON PRODUCTIONS presents The Best Damn Music Festival
Friday, August 12, 2022 4:00pm - 11:00pm
Saturday, August 13, 2022 4:00pm - 11:00pm
Location: Exhibition Park
Address: 41 Keller Street, Prince George, BC
Canada's best country music artists are coming to the CN Centre's parking lot for a new festival on August 12 and 13, 2022!
VIP Passes, Two Day Passes, and Single Day Passes Available!
Price: $399.99, $179.99, & $99.99 plus service charges & fees
Friday Line Up (4pm Start Time):
Brett Kissell
Hunter Brothers
Aaron Pritchett
Rick Stavely
Saturday Line Up (3pm Start Time):
Dean Brody
Special Guest Corb Lund
Washboard Union
The Chris Goodwin Band
Kym Gouchie & Northern Lights
Restrictions:
Guests must be 19+ with 2 pieces of valid photo ID