Friday, August 12, 2022 4:00pm - 11:00pm

Saturday, August 13, 2022 4:00pm - 11:00pm

Location: Exhibition Park

Address: 41 Keller Street, Prince George, BC

Canada's best country music artists are coming to the CN Centre's parking lot for a new festival on August 12 and 13, 2022!

Kyle Sampson Productions Inc. Presents: THE BEST DAMN MUSIC FESTIVAL

VIP Passes, Two Day Passes, and Single Day Passes Available!

Price: $399.99, $179.99, & $99.99 plus service charges & fees

Friday Line Up (4pm Start Time):

Brett Kissell

Hunter Brothers

Aaron Pritchett

Rick Stavely

Saturday Line Up (3pm Start Time):

Dean Brody

Special Guest Corb Lund

Washboard Union

The Chris Goodwin Band

Kym Gouchie & Northern Lights

Restrictions:

Guests must be 19+ with 2 pieces of valid photo ID