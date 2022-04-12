The Pacific Northwest Music Festival



The Pacific Northwest Music Festival has been a major annual event in Terrace since 1965, although unfortunately the both the 2020 and 2021 Festivals had to be cancelled due to the pandemic. It is a competitive festival affiliated with Music Fest Canada. The Festival society is a non-profit community based organization, and is non-political, non-sectarian, and non-religious. The society and festival are run entirely by volunteers. The PNMF is a registered Charitable Organization and is also registered with the British Columbia Societies Act.



The 18 day festival is the largest annual event in the Terrace area, and the largest multi-disciplinary festival in British Columbia. In the 2019 Festival there were over 1450 entries in performing arts disciplines such as Dance, Speech Arts, Piano, Vocal, Strings, Guitar, Band, and Choral. As an entry such as a duet or trio, or a band, choir, dance group or elementary school choral speaking group is classed as a single entry but has multiple participants, the 1450 entries actually translate to about 4700 performers on stage. Participants range in age from under five years to retirees, and encompass the entire surrounding area, including Smithers and Houston, Prince Rupert, Kitimat and the Nass Valley, a radius of over 400KM. In 2019 156 awards, scholarships, bursaries and trophies were sponsored by local individuals and businesses, the total value of the awards, scholarships and bursaries presented was over $14,000. In addition the Festival also awarded 20 Summer Arts Camp bursaries each worth $300 to deserving participants.



Although it is a competitive event, the main focus of the festival is as a learning and growth experience for the participants, rather than a formal competition. To assist in this highly qualified individuals are brought in as adjudicators for each discipline. They critique and evaluate each individual performance and provide guidance on improvement, in addition to scoring for the competition side. Master classes and workshops are also an integral part of the festival. Universally the Adjudicators comment on the quality of the performances they see and hear, far above what they expected and what they usually see at other festivals. They also continue to comment on how they enjoyed their stay here, and how different (and in their words better) our festival is in that we emphasize the learning, fellowship, and educational aspects of the festival whereas most others seem to concentrate entirely on the competitive side. It speaks volumes that numerous adjudicators have approached us requesting a return visit.



To give an idea of the community impact the festival has outside of the arts, for the 2019 event the Festival paid for 40 hotel nights for our adjudicators, 6 round trip flights from Vancouver, 2 flights from Victoria, 2 from Calgary, and one from Toronto. About $14,000 was paid for the use of the venues, the majority of which went to the School Board for rental of the REM Lee Theatre.



All performances are open to the public, and are generally well attended. Audience members include family members, other performers, and the general public. The Scholarship and Gala evenings are usually sold out. No admission fees are charged except for the Scholarship and Gala evenings.



The published philosophy of the festival is “To provide an opportunity for music and performing arts students to share their talents and skills with the community through performance and friendly competition, and to encourage them to continue to strive for excellence through learning from their peers and adjudicators.” More information including videos of past performances by competitors is available on the festival’s web site at www.pnmf.ca.