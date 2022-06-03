Saturday

August 6, 2022

Don’t miss the return of the Vanderhoof International Airshow!

With:

Yellow Thunder

Go EZ Aerobatics

Granley Airshows

Manfred Radius Airshows

Gord Price Airshows

The Erickson Aircraft Collection

Baldwin & Wright Aviation

Dan Reeves Airshows

The Geronimos Sky Diving Team

Air-Ristocrat Balloon Rides

Jurassic Attack Monster Tuck Rides

Static Displays

Food Trucks

Beer Garden

VIP Area

Dinner & Dance

Camping Sites

For more information: vanderhoofairshow.ca