Vanderhoof International Airshow

Vanderhoof International Airshow 

Saturday
August 6, 2022

Don’t miss the return of the Vanderhoof International Airshow!

With:

Yellow Thunder
Go EZ Aerobatics
Granley Airshows
Manfred Radius Airshows
Gord Price Airshows
The Erickson Aircraft Collection
Baldwin & Wright Aviation
Dan Reeves Airshows
The Geronimos Sky Diving Team
Air-Ristocrat Balloon Rides
Jurassic Attack Monster Tuck Rides

 

Static Displays
Food Trucks
Beer Garden
VIP Area
Dinner & Dance
Camping Sites

For more information: vanderhoofairshow.ca

 

