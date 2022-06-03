Vanderhoof International Airshow
Saturday
August 6, 2022
Don’t miss the return of the Vanderhoof International Airshow!
With:
Yellow Thunder
Go EZ Aerobatics
Granley Airshows
Manfred Radius Airshows
Gord Price Airshows
The Erickson Aircraft Collection
Baldwin & Wright Aviation
Dan Reeves Airshows
The Geronimos Sky Diving Team
Air-Ristocrat Balloon Rides
Jurassic Attack Monster Tuck Rides
Static Displays
Food Trucks
Beer Garden
VIP Area
Dinner & Dance
Camping Sites
For more information: vanderhoofairshow.ca