iHeartRadio

P11 Static URL

Choose your station
16°C
Youtube Instagram

Bulkley Valley Exhibition 2023

CFTK-CHTK-CKTK-CJFW-BulkleyValleyExhibition-PoloMain-2023

August 24-27th, 2023

Bulkley Valley Exhibition four days of excitement and memories that will last a life time.

Presented by Pure Country Radio

104TH BVX 2023

Parade - Wednesday August 23th, 2023

Shooting Star Amusements Midway & Carnival

BCRA Rodeo Friday and Saturday Night at 5 pm

Let 'Er Buck Rough Stock Challenge (Bares, Broncs & Bulls)  - Sunday at 2pm

Championship Draft Horse Pull - Sunday at 11:30am

BV District 4-H Auction Sale - Saturday at 2pm

4-H Achievement Show - Friday 

Loggers Sports - Saturday at Noon

Hall Exhibits in both Halls!

Commercial Vendor Mall and Outside Vendors

Light horse shows all weekend long

Draft Horse show Friday and Saturday

The BVX Kids Zone - the Best in the Northwest!

Uncle Chris the Clown

Yukon Dan Gold Miner - Pan for Gold!

BVX Petting Zoo - all under tents

Main Stage Friday - Check Back Soon!

Main Stage Saturday - Check Back Soon!

 

 

For more details: bvfair.ca

 

 

P11 Footer Group

P11 Static URL

P11 Footer Address Card

Phones

Studio Line (250) 638-0323 or 1-866-811-9453

News News Tips 1-800-919-6397 or 250-638-6325

Reception Desk (250) 635-6316

Sales (250) 635-6316 #327

Website

Youtube Instagram