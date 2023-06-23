iHeartRadio

Riverboat Days Society - Cannon Contest 2023

Pure Country BC North and Riverboat Days 2023 are giving you the chance to fire the cannon that kicks off Riverboat Days at George Little Park! Leading up to Riverboat Days beginning on July 18th listen for your cue to call in and qualify for the Grand Prize: firing off the cannon!

The Grand Prize winner will be announced <DATE> on the Morning show and you must be 19 years of age or over to qualify. It's Riverboat Days time again and you could be starting it off with a BANG!

Riverboat Days is the largest community festival in northwest British Columbia, highlighting the culture and heritage of the region. 

  • Sports Tournaments

  • Riverboat Days Parade

  • Concerts in the Park

  • Movie in the Park

  • Drag Racing

  • Food

  • And much more!​

Riverboat Days is an annual event, starting every August long weekend. We hope to see you there!

For more information: riverboatdays.ca

 

 

