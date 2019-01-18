Pure Country Brandon

Pure Country 101 and Vision Travel present Boots on the Beach 2020 featuring the Hunter Brothers! Join us for the ultimate country music fan experience January 26 – February 2nd and enjoy an exclusive concert performance on the beach by the Hunter Brothers. Boots on the Beach 2020 includes 7 nights’ accommodations in a Deluxe Oceanview Room at the 4 Star Azul Ixtapa Resort in Ixtapa, Mexico. The resort features an all-inclusive plan with 5 restaurants, 7 bars and free room service, 3 pools and a great stretch of beach for those who want to relax in the sun plus bike tours and rock climbing wall for those feeling a little more adventurous