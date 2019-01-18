Pure Country Brandon

iHeartRadio

Upcoming Events

  • MBFarm

    The Manitoba Farm Women’s Conference

    Victoria Inn - Winnipeg
    Where women meet to acquire skills and share ideas that benefit themselves, their families, farms and communities.
    More Information
  • Annie

    Mecca Productions "Annie"

    WMCA - Brandon
    The spunky orphan will warm the hearts of all who meet her when ANNIE returns to the WMCA. Mecca Productions is delighted to reprise their hit production with a whole new cast of young performers who are talented members of Mecca's Auditioned Performance Troupe.
    More Information
  • Boots-on-the-Beach-2020-YWG-1

    Boots on the Beach 2020

    Pure Country 101 and Vision Travel present Boots on the Beach 2020 featuring the Hunter Brothers! Join us for the ultimate country music fan experience January 26 – February 2nd and enjoy an exclusive concert performance on the beach by the Hunter Brothers. Boots on the Beach 2020 includes 7 nights’ accommodations in a Deluxe Oceanview Room at the 4 Star Azul Ixtapa Resort in Ixtapa, Mexico. The resort features an all-inclusive plan with 5 restaurants, 7 bars and free room service, 3 pools and a great stretch of beach for those who want to relax in the sun plus bike tours and rock climbing wall for those feeling a little more adventurous
    More Information
