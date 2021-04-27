Pure Country 101 has been celebrating Manitoba country music for over a decade.



We know the country music scene is very active and vibrant, and, over the last few years, many of our homegrown artists have not only exceled in Manitoba and Canada, but globally.



If you are an aspiring and an emerging Manitoba based country music artist, Pure Country 101 has a great opportunity for you to highlight your talent.



Submit your bio and website link for consideration as the Pure Country Manitoba Artist Spotlight.



If selected you will receive presence on our website and social media for two months, and an on-air interview. Apply below!